Apple Fitness+ workouts will soon be available to stream via AirPlay
Stream Apple Fitness+ workouts to your TV
As first reported by TechCrunch, Apple is adding AirPlay 2 support to the dedicated Fitness+ app with the upcoming watchOS 7.4 and iOS 14.5 software releases.
Whereas streaming to an Apple TV will display all workout metrics including the time remaining and calories burned, that won’t be the case with AirPlay 2 Fitness+ viewing.
To view all the associated metrics, users will have to check their iPhone/iPad or Apple Watch. Nevertheless, for those of you that don’t own an Apple TV, this should still be a massive improvement over the current viewing experience.