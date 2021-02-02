Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Apple Apps

Apple Fitness+ workouts will soon be available to stream via AirPlay

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 02, 2021, 4:58 AM
Apple Fitness+ workouts will soon be available to stream via AirPlay
Apple Fitness+ launched in December as the company’s new fitness-focused subscription service. The included workouts can be streamed via an iPhone/iPad or Apple TV, and soon they’ll be available on even more devices.

Stream Apple Fitness+ workouts to your TV


As first reported by TechCrunch, Apple is adding AirPlay 2 support to the dedicated Fitness+ app with the upcoming watchOS 7.4 and iOS 14.5 software releases.

That means iPad and iPhone users who subscribe to the service will be able to stream their catalog of workouts to a compatible TV or set-top box. There is one important catch, though.

Whereas streaming to an Apple TV will display all workout metrics including the time remaining and calories burned, that won’t be the case with AirPlay 2 Fitness+ viewing.

To view all the associated metrics, users will have to check their iPhone/iPad or Apple Watch. Nevertheless, for those of you that don’t own an Apple TV, this should still be a massive improvement over the current viewing experience.

This feature is available now in the iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 beta releases. The final version of these updates is scheduled to roll out in the spring alongside Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature.

