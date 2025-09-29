Apple could make a killer smartphone AI system, but a ChatGPT copy is not the way to do it

ChatGPT is too far ahead in the wrong direction





What people want from Apple is more than a hallucinating chatbot





Apple Intelligence



Siri should also do the things Perplexity does well. I live in a foreign country, and I often don’t understand the full context of the local news, so I ask Perplexity to fill me in on the details. Its answers are concise, helpful, and accompanied by links for further reading and fact-checking. I’d prefer for Siri to do that instead of a third-party app.





Nobody wants Apple Intelligence to be another chatbot or to help them code. There are other apps for that, and they can thrive on Apple’s platforms. None of them, not even Gemini and Apple Intelligence . That’s an issue, but also an opportunity for Apple.



Apple’s days could be numbered if something doesn’t change

Apple has gotten away with Siri’s dire state because, until recently, nobody cared much about voice assistants. ChatGPT, the AI boom, and Google’s Gemini are changing this, which means trouble for Apple.



I’m tempted to join the chorus of critics who say that Apple is so behind in AI that there’s no chance of recovery, but none of the smartphone companies are so far ahead in terms of practical, useful, and enticing AI features. Google fans might disagree, but Gemini is also not there. It’s much closer than anything else, though.



That’s where Apple’s chance is. The company has its infamous walled garden, the most popular smartphone in the world, and the basic features that everyone else is improving. From that fertile ground, Apple could elevate the iPhone and launch the killer AI system, which is more than just an app. The stakes are high, though. Making it could secure Apple’s future, but failing to seize the moment could mean that, yes, Apple really is doomed.

