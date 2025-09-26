Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality

Apple has made an app like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which lets its employees carry out multiple tasks to test the new Siri currently under development.

Apple Apps
Apple Intelligence Siri digital assistant
It’s no secret that Apple has fallen woefully behind in the AI race, especially against smartphone competitors Samsung and Google. On that front, it’s just been revealed that the company has finally been able to create an Apple Intelligence app that functions very similarly to the ChatGPT app for mobile and desktop.

The app lets Apple’s employees converse with an AI model in natural language across multiple chats, just like what’s possible with the apps for Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Employees can also use the app to perform tasks that the company first announced at WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2024.

These tasks include the ability to search through user data to fetch personal information, as well as being able to edit this data according to said user’s needs. In addition, the app is serving as a way for Apple to test whether it needs to release something like the ChatGPT app for its users.

The company isn’t entirely convinced just yet that such an app would significantly improve the user experience of its customers. If it remains unconvinced, then other Apple Intelligence features may make their way to the iPhone 17, while this app never sees the light of day.

Currently, this build — named Veritas — is only being used (translated source) internally to test out the new Siri digital assistant that is under development. If Apple ever does release a consumer version of this app, it will very likely be extremely similar to what the company’s employees have their hands on at the moment.



Presently, the plan is to have the new Siri ready by March of next year. Apple hasn’t really advertised this, because it does not want a repeat of WWDC 2024: where it boldly announced AI features that are still nowhere to be seen.

The March release date is also very peculiar, and may just be giving us a hint at Apple’s new release schedule for iPhone. Whether the revamped Siri is accompanied by a new iPhone model isn’t as important as the fact that Apple absolutely needs to get a grip on AI, as it has already lost to its biggest competitors in this rapidly developing industry.

