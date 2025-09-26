ChatGPT is getting creepily good at knowing what you need before you even ask

You can tweak the new feature to fit your needs. | Image credit – OpenAI





So, at its core, it’s an assistant that learns what you care about through your activity, transcripts, and direct feedback – and then serves it back to you daily.



OpenAI adds that every Pulse update goes through safety filters, so you won’t see anything harmful or policy-breaking slipping in.



Pulse shows where OpenAI is headed next





Pulse isn’t just a side feature – it reflects Pulse isn’t just a side feature – it reflects a bigger change in how OpenAI is shaping ChatGPT . Instead of only reacting to prompts, the focus is shifting to tools that anticipate your needs and work in the background.



Pulse is OpenAI’s yet another step in that direction, built around the idea that assistants should learn your goals and help move them forward before you even ask.



The flip side: what about your data?



Of course, all this convenience comes with a catch – more of your data. To make Pulse truly personal, ChatGPT will lean on your past chats if you’ve got “reference history” turned on, and it can also tap into connected apps like your calendar or email if you give the green light. That means it’s not just answering you anymore, it’s actively digging through your info to prep your day.



And that’s where I’m not fully sold. Handing over more and more of our daily life for AI to process feels less like smart help and more like outsourcing our thinking – and I’m not sure that’s such a good trade-off in the long run. And that’s where I’m not fully sold. Handing over more and more of our daily life for AI to process feels less like smart help and more like outsourcing our thinking – and I’m not sure that’s such a good trade-off in the long run.



