Dear Apple, you can’t weasel your way out of the iPhone 17 Pro’s blatant problems
The iPhone 17 Pro was supposed to be a refreshing change after years of mediocrity, but it's turned out to be a very flawed and half-baked phone instead.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
In the months leading up to the launch of the iPhone 17 series, reports began emerging about how Apple was going to ditch titanium for aluminum this year. It did so, for the redesigned iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, correctly citing better cooling capacity as its reason for the change.
What’s worth noting here is that, despite Apple’s initial dismissal of the problem, the company was forced to go back to the drawing board again for the iPhone 4s. It’s too early to tell whether Apple will do something similar for the iPhone 17 Pro, but we may just see a slightly different variant of the phones hitting shelves in a few months time.
iPhone 17 Pro is prone to scratches and dents
A dented iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit — Reddit
The fact that the iPhone 17 is having cellular problems doesn’t help either, not to mention the glitches and visual bugs often being reported on iOS 26. What was supposed to be the most exciting iPhone launch in years has become a disappointing waste of money for users who have been unlucky enough to encounter these issues.
A callback to Antennagate
The iPhone 4 had cellular problems as well. | Image credit — Apple
Perhaps don’t dismiss users’ concerns?
In the meantime, if you’ve already got an iPhone 17 Pro, I’d suggest being very careful when handling it, lest you want a phone that looks like a cheap knock-off. And, if you’re also experiencing cellular problems, you better hope that a software update fixes that soon.
