Dear Apple, you can’t weasel your way out of the iPhone 17 Pro’s blatant problems

The iPhone 17 Pro was supposed to be a refreshing change after years of mediocrity, but it's turned out to be a very flawed and half-baked phone instead.

Apple Editorials iPhone
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro on MagSafe stand
In the months leading up to the launch of the iPhone 17 series, reports began emerging about how Apple was going to ditch titanium for aluminum this year. It did so, for the redesigned iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, correctly citing better cooling capacity as its reason for the change.

But the company might have wanted to let this one sit in the oven for a little longer. Ever since the iPhone 17 has hit shelves, the Pro models have been fraught with issues. Meanwhile, Apple is dismissing these problems, harkening back to the good old days when Steve Jobs so infamously told consumers that they were holding their iPhone 4 wrong.

iPhone 17 Pro is prone to scratches and dents




Due to the nature of its aluminum construction, the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, especially the darker shade, are very prone to getting scratched or scuffed. Online forums are filled with disappointed users reporting scratches for the most minor scrapes, and some of the posts are getting removed as well.

Have you noticed damage on your iPhone 17 Pro?

Vote View Result


The chassis is also very easy to dent, as evidenced by more than one instance where a drop from a couple feet leaves the iPhone 17 Pro looking like it was made of play dough. Users like myself, who severely dislike phone cases, are being driven to cover up their expensive iPhone 17 Pro with cheap silicone to protect it from further damage.

Apple’s dismissal of these issues, a careless blame on the MagSafe stands before full launch, is, in my opinion, a disregard for consumers’ trust in the company’s products. People don’t buy expensive phones — the iPhone 17 Pro Max can go up to $2,000 — just so they have to baby it around the clock.

The fact that the iPhone 17 is having cellular problems doesn’t help either, not to mention the glitches and visual bugs often being reported on iOS 26. What was supposed to be the most exciting iPhone launch in years has become a disappointing waste of money for users who have been unlucky enough to encounter these issues.

A callback to Antennagate




This entire ordeal has reminded many people of Antennagate, when users began to complain that the iPhone 4 was having cellular problems. Steve Jobs is infamously remembered for having told iPhone 4 owners that they were holding the phone wrong, instead of admitting that Apple had had a serious lapse in judgment when designing the thing.

Apple had to offer free bumper cases to users who complained about the reception problem, and redesigned the antenna for the iPhone 4s. The company also maintained that a large part of the problem stemmed from a software issue that was causing the signal strength to be displayed inaccurately.

What’s worth noting here is that, despite Apple’s initial dismissal of the problem, the company was forced to go back to the drawing board again for the iPhone 4s. It’s too early to tell whether Apple will do something similar for the iPhone 17 Pro, but we may just see a slightly different variant of the phones hitting shelves in a few months time.

Perhaps don’t dismiss users’ concerns?


Dear Apple, perhaps it’s time to start acknowledging when you’ve made a mistake. Let’s not pretend like 2024 and 2025 weren’t full of awful software upgrades, especially iPadOS 18, which outright bricked M4 iPad models. I’m not even going to go into Apple Intelligence, and whatever is going on with that whole fiasco.

The iPhone 17 Pro, despite its power and battery life, is a very flawed phone. There’s a reason that the base model of the iPhone 17 is selling so well: it’s a tried and tested design with solid hardware backing it up. More of that, please. I love overhauling smartphones, but do spend a little more time testing them, won’t you?

In the meantime, if you’ve already got an iPhone 17 Pro, I’d suggest being very careful when handling it, lest you want a phone that looks like a cheap knock-off. And, if you’re also experiencing cellular problems, you better hope that a software update fixes that soon.

Here I was thinking you’d be better off buying an iPhone 17 over the Galaxy S26. Dear, oh dear. Perhaps the iPhone 18 will be a bit more polished. I’m beginning to lose hope, though.

iPhone 17 Pro: $0.00/mo. at Verizon

$0 /mo
$30 55
$31 off (100%)
The powerful iPhone 17 Pro is finally here! You can now get the new Pro with an upgraded design and a brilliant display for as low as $0.00/mo. at Verizon. You must set up a new line on an Unlimited Ultimate plan and trade in a device to take advantage.
Buy at Verizon

iPhone 17 Pro Max: $2.77/mo. at Verizon

$2 77 /mo
$33 33
$31 off (92%)
The impressive iPhone 17 Pro Max is available at Verizon. Right now, you can save up to $1,100 on the premium device when you activate a new line and trade in an eligible device. The promo is only available with an Unlimited Ultimate plan.
Buy at Verizon

