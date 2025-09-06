What did I tell you? Just get an iPhone 17 over the Galaxy S26
Samsung's poor choices for the Galaxy S26 lineup have made it very difficult for me to recommend these phones over other alternatives.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
A while back, a lot of you got riled up because I said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign was a poor choice by Samsung. Look, I’m sorry, but it really can’t be denied anymore, can it? Putting aside the previous allegations of Samsung copying Apple, just look at what they’re doing with the Galaxy S26 Edge.
Samsung has, unfortunately, decided to round out the corners on the Ultra model next year even further. I was already not a fan of the Galaxy S25 Ultra redesign — it’s nice, but it gave up an iconic look — but this is just becoming ridiculous. The S26 Ultra will resemble the shape of an iPhone ever further.
And, apparently, Samsung decided that this wasn’t enough. The Galaxy S26 Edge, according to multiple reliable sources, will feature a rear camera module that looks just like the one on the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro.
Are you still denying the similarities? Look, I’m no Apple fanboy. I find the company’s products and influence on the entire industry fascinating to write about, but I’m still an Android guy in the end.
But, honestly, what’s the point of buying a Samsung anymore?
There’s probably a good reason for why Samsung and Apple have both decided to add large camera modules on the back of their supposedly slim flagship phones. Cameras, and likely other components, will be housed there so that most of the phone can be as thin as it is.
Samsung, according to reports, has basically reached the engineering limitations of what is possible with Li-ion batteries when making the S26 Edge. A phone cannot be any slimmer than this while keeping the same 4,200 mAh battery that the Edge will reportedly have. As such, the larger camera module on the back probably takes the brunt of housing most of the phone’s internal parts.
But then, are the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge and iPhone 17 Air really as slim as they’re being marketed? Whether you consider their official measurements accurate or not, the fact remains that the S26 Edge looks a lot like the iPhone 17 Pro, a phone that many Samsung users actively hate the look of.
I might be a bit biased when I say this, because I think that the iPhone 17 Pro looks great, but the Galaxy S26 phones don’t look too pretty. The rounder corners and the camera module on the back of the Ultra just…don’t do it for me.
For your next flagship, I think that you’d be better off considering a OnePlus or Xiaomi phone over Samsung, as long as you don’t face any connectivity issues in the States. And, if you’re willing to test the waters outside of the Android world, this is as good a time as any to give the iPhone 17 series a go. Especially now that Android is becoming more restrictive in how it handles apps from outside the Google Play Store.
Go easy on me in the comments, please. I’m just really disappointed with the direction that Samsung is taking its flagship phones. At least, if nothing else, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks absolutely fantastic, and Apple’s foldable iPhone will have a very difficult time beating it at anything.
The Galaxy S26 Edge redesign is looking awfully familiar, isn’t it? A massive camera island — resembling the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from 2021 — adorns its back, just like the iPhone 17 Pro. Coupled with the redesign for the Galaxy S26 Ultra mentioned above, next year’s Samsung flagships will very likely heavily resemble the Apple flagships coming out in a few days from now.
Let’s discuss the similarities first
The iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit — Setsuna Digital
Samsung has, unfortunately, decided to round out the corners on the Ultra model next year even further. I was already not a fan of the Galaxy S25 Ultra redesign — it’s nice, but it gave up an iconic look — but this is just becoming ridiculous. The S26 Ultra will resemble the shape of an iPhone ever further.
And, apparently, Samsung decided that this wasn’t enough. The Galaxy S26 Edge, according to multiple reliable sources, will feature a rear camera module that looks just like the one on the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro.
Are you still denying the similarities? Look, I’m no Apple fanboy. I find the company’s products and influence on the entire industry fascinating to write about, but I’m still an Android guy in the end.
But, honestly, what’s the point of buying a Samsung anymore?
There is probably a good reason for the redesign
Can the S26 Edge or iPhone 17 Air really be considered slim? | Image credit — Android Headlines
There’s probably a good reason for why Samsung and Apple have both decided to add large camera modules on the back of their supposedly slim flagship phones. Cameras, and likely other components, will be housed there so that most of the phone can be as thin as it is.
Samsung, according to reports, has basically reached the engineering limitations of what is possible with Li-ion batteries when making the S26 Edge. A phone cannot be any slimmer than this while keeping the same 4,200 mAh battery that the Edge will reportedly have. As such, the larger camera module on the back probably takes the brunt of housing most of the phone’s internal parts.
But then, are the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge and iPhone 17 Air really as slim as they’re being marketed? Whether you consider their official measurements accurate or not, the fact remains that the S26 Edge looks a lot like the iPhone 17 Pro, a phone that many Samsung users actively hate the look of.
Recommended Stories
The entire S26 series isn’t too pretty
What the Galaxy S26 Pro and Ultra are said to look like. | Image credit — Smartprix
I might be a bit biased when I say this, because I think that the iPhone 17 Pro looks great, but the Galaxy S26 phones don’t look too pretty. The rounder corners and the camera module on the back of the Ultra just…don’t do it for me.
If you’re an Android user, this might be the best time to get into the Apple ecosystem, if you want to, of course. I, personally, have never been this tempted before. Apple’s three-year plan for the iPhone looks extremely promising, and Samsung just isn’t doing enough to make me interested.
For your next flagship, I think that you’d be better off considering a OnePlus or Xiaomi phone over Samsung, as long as you don’t face any connectivity issues in the States. And, if you’re willing to test the waters outside of the Android world, this is as good a time as any to give the iPhone 17 series a go. Especially now that Android is becoming more restrictive in how it handles apps from outside the Google Play Store.
Go easy on me in the comments, please. I’m just really disappointed with the direction that Samsung is taking its flagship phones. At least, if nothing else, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks absolutely fantastic, and Apple’s foldable iPhone will have a very difficult time beating it at anything.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: