Android phones are about to give you something huge – and it's arriving sooner than you expect

Huge batteries in phones are closer than we think

Reportedly, Xiaomi is currently working on a phone with a 10,000mAh battery cell and 100W charging. With this charging, the phone should be able to get fully charged in about an hour. Which is epic, if you consider the fact that 10,000mAh is double the size of the battery on the Galaxy S25 Ultra





Meanwhile, OnePlus is also reportedly working on a similar project: a phone with a 9,900mAh battery, or even a 10,000mAh battery. Realme is a third company looking into that upgrade. Honor has previously also been rumored to be working on a phone with a 10,000mAh battery.



What could stop these phones from being sold everywhere?

Nobody would actually refuse a huge battery if the model remains slim, just like a regular phone. However, there could be issues for this technology to become mainstream, no matter how glorious it sounds (to me, especially).





What matters most to you in a battery upgrade? Longer battery life Faster charging Both equally I’m fine with what we have now Longer battery life 0% Faster charging 0% Both equally 0% I’m fine with what we have now 100%

Honestly, I'd love a phone with a massive battery

