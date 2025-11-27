Android phones are about to give you something huge – and it's arriving sooner than you expect
A new wave of Android phones is coming, and the upgrade everyone’s been asking for is finally about to land.
0comments
It seems like Android phones with enormous batteries are right around the corner. Thanks to silicon-carbon tech, many phone makers are looking into equipping their flagships with huge batteries. We're already seeing phones with 7,000 mAh battery cells or more, but it seems those with 10,000mAh batteries are not too far in the future.
Reliable tispter Digital Chat Station is now claiming that phones with 10,000mAh battery cells are coming very soon. Yep, there are some models with a battery like this out already, but those are rugged and very thick devices, not your regular, elegant smartphone. And DCS is not talking about them.
But that's not all that DCS has for us today. On top of all that exciting news, apparently, there are even more ambitious projects. An unnamed manufacturer is testing a 12,000mAh phone and even a 15,000mAh prototype.
The U.S. and the EU have actually imposed a cap on the maximum capacity of single-cell batteries, which could create issues for these phone makers. Both for OnePlus and Realme, it seems that we're talking about a single-cell battery. Meanwhile, some phone makers split the battery inside the phone to circumvent the issue.
Actually, this is because of shipping and safety regulations. There's a regulation in the U.S., for example, that limits lithium-ion battery cells to roughly 20Wh (which is around a 5,300mAh battery), because anything above can be considered a dangerous item.
That's partly why many phones sold in Europe and the US keep battery sizes around 5,000 mAh – even if in markets like China they get much larger cells.
I’m one of those people who finds charging ridiculously annoying – not "inconvenient", not "slightly bothersome", but genuinely irritating. I hate seeing my battery drop and having to hunt for a charger or babysit the phone while it gets enough juice to survive the rest of the day.
So, the idea of a 10,000 mAh phone? Yeah, sign me up yesterday. I'd rather carry around a phone that's slightly heavier than constantly think about whether I'll make it home with 3% left. If a phone could last for days without me even thinking about charging… that's the dream.
And honestly, once you get used to that kind of freedom, going back to a regular 4,500-5,000 mAh phone would feel like using a tiny 'starter pack' battery. I'd happily sacrifice a few grams or millimeters if it means I'm not chained to a wall or a power bank.
Huge batteries in phones are closer than we think
Reliable tispter Digital Chat Station is now claiming that phones with 10,000mAh battery cells are coming very soon. Yep, there are some models with a battery like this out already, but those are rugged and very thick devices, not your regular, elegant smartphone. And DCS is not talking about them.
Reportedly, Xiaomi is currently working on a phone with a 10,000mAh battery cell and 100W charging. With this charging, the phone should be able to get fully charged in about an hour. Which is epic, if you consider the fact that 10,000mAh is double the size of the battery on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Image Credit - Digital Chat Station on Weibo, machine translated
Meanwhile, OnePlus is also reportedly working on a similar project: a phone with a 9,900mAh battery, or even a 10,000mAh battery. Realme is a third company looking into that upgrade. Honor has previously also been rumored to be working on a phone with a 10,000mAh battery.
Recommended For You
Image Credit - Digital Chat Station on Weibo, machine translated"
But that's not all that DCS has for us today. On top of all that exciting news, apparently, there are even more ambitious projects. An unnamed manufacturer is testing a 12,000mAh phone and even a 15,000mAh prototype.
What could stop these phones from being sold everywhere?
Nobody would actually refuse a huge battery if the model remains slim, just like a regular phone. However, there could be issues for this technology to become mainstream, no matter how glorious it sounds (to me, especially).
The U.S. and the EU have actually imposed a cap on the maximum capacity of single-cell batteries, which could create issues for these phone makers. Both for OnePlus and Realme, it seems that we're talking about a single-cell battery. Meanwhile, some phone makers split the battery inside the phone to circumvent the issue.
Actually, this is because of shipping and safety regulations. There's a regulation in the U.S., for example, that limits lithium-ion battery cells to roughly 20Wh (which is around a 5,300mAh battery), because anything above can be considered a dangerous item.
That's partly why many phones sold in Europe and the US keep battery sizes around 5,000 mAh – even if in markets like China they get much larger cells.
We already have phones with big batteries out, though. For example, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max comes with a 7,500mAh battery, and the OnePlus 15 comes with a 7,300mAh battery. And apparently, more are coming our way pretty soon.
Honestly, I'd love a phone with a massive battery
I’m one of those people who finds charging ridiculously annoying – not "inconvenient", not "slightly bothersome", but genuinely irritating. I hate seeing my battery drop and having to hunt for a charger or babysit the phone while it gets enough juice to survive the rest of the day.
So, the idea of a 10,000 mAh phone? Yeah, sign me up yesterday. I'd rather carry around a phone that's slightly heavier than constantly think about whether I'll make it home with 3% left. If a phone could last for days without me even thinking about charging… that's the dream.
And honestly, once you get used to that kind of freedom, going back to a regular 4,500-5,000 mAh phone would feel like using a tiny 'starter pack' battery. I'd happily sacrifice a few grams or millimeters if it means I'm not chained to a wall or a power bank.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: