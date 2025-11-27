Google's Circle to Search is leveling up again – and you're about to get way better answers

Circle to Search now has AI mode for follow-up questions

Basically, when you use Circle to Search and select an image, it searches the picture on Google and provides you with the results it finds. Before this update, when you wanted to search again with the image it searched for, you would receive results from Google Search, the regular version, not anything AI-powered.





Recommended For You

The new version comes with version 16.47.49 of the Google app.





Do you actually use Circle to Search often? Yep, all the time — it’s super handy Sometimes, when I remember it exists Rarely — I just use regular Google Search Not at all, never tried it yet Yep, all the time — it’s super handy 0% Sometimes, when I remember it exists 75% Rarely — I just use regular Google Search 25% Not at all, never tried it yet 0%

Circle to Search now has quite a lot of fancy features

Circle to Search – yeah, I'm a fan

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint! $180 $360 $180 off (50%) Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360. Buy at Mint Mobile