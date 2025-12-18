This small update fixes the biggest annoyance with taking scrolling screenshots on Android

It should have always been like this









Recommended For You Unlike regular screenshots, a scrolling screenshot lets you capture more than what's currently visible on your smartphone screen. However, there's an annoying issue with scrolling screenshots on Android. Unlike regular screenshots, a scrolling screenshot lets you capture more than what's currently visible on your smartphone screen. However, there's an annoying issue with scrolling screenshots on Android.







Recommended For You This behavior is going to change soon. Reputable Android analyst Mishaal Rahman



This behavior is going to change soon. Reputable Android analyst Mishaal Rahman reports that in the Android 2512 Canary release, the OS automatically deletes the standard screenshot once you save its scrolling version. The original screenshot is removed, and the long version is saved to storage even if you shared the screenshot before hitting the Save button after capturing it. However, Android will retain the standard screenshot if you start the process of taking a long screenshot but cancel it midway by tapping the Cancel button.

As mentioned earlier, this change was spotted in the Canary channel, meaning only those enrolled in it will see it on their devices. It is expected to be made available in the Android 16 QPR3 beta update , whose stable version will most likely go live in March next year.

Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Why do you mainly take scrolling screenshots? To capture an entire webpage. 43.75% To capture long conversations. 31.25% To capture wide content that requires horizontal scrolling. 6.25% For something else. 18.75% Vote 16 Votes A clutter-free gallery







The ability to capture scrolling screenshots has been available on Android since Android 12 , which was released back in 2021. That means Google took more than four years to introduce a change that should have been there since day one. It's a truly welcome improvement for someone like me who takes a lot of scrolling screenshots.



The last time I checked, more than 500 MB of space on my Pixel 10 was taken up by unwanted standard versions of scrollable screenshots. Because of this, I also considered installing a third-party scrollable screenshot app on my device, since most of them don't save the original copy of the screenshot like Android's built-in screenshot mechanism does. I also have an iPhone 15 , and thankfully, you don't experience the same behavior on iOS. It only saves the full-page screenshot instead of the standard version that was visible on the screen at the time of capture. So, better late than never, this feature is finally coming to Android as well. When you take a scrolling screenshot, your Android smartphone keeps the original screenshot along with the long screenshot you captured in the gallery. This eventually clutters your device storage since you only wanted the long screenshot and not the standard one. It's like an uninvited person showing up at your party and taking one of the few available seats, which could have been used by other invited guests.

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Google is making a small but important change to what happens when you take a scrolling screenshot on Android smartphones.Whether you want to share an interesting image you found online or proof of a successful online transaction, you can quickly take a screenshot and share it with someone else. However, there may be times when what you want to capture doesn't fit on your smartphone screen, such as one of PhoneArena's articles. You can always share the link to the content you want to screenshot, but in addition to that, you also have the option to take a scrolling screenshot.