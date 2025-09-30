Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives

Android Auto gets Call Screening and Call Notes









Call Screening is a must-have for car systems

Thanks to these two new features, Android Auto is getting even more useful. Google's main competitor, Apple, also has the Call Screening feature on its newer iPhones (comes with the recently launched iOS 26 ), and the feature can work in CarPlay, which is Apple's system to connect your phone to your car's infotainment system.





Would you use Call Screening and Call Notes in Android Auto?

Two super-handy features make Android Auto even better

I love both of these new features, and I'm excited that Google is bringing them to Android Auto. Actually, I kinda think they're way more useful for Android Auto than on your phone, and the same applies to Apple's take. These two features are definitely features I would welcome when I'm driving. Now, I hope these manage to work good and without bugs.







