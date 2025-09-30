Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives

Call Screening and Call Notes are coming to your car, helping you avoid distractions and keep track of important conversations.

Google's recently announced call recording is expanding to all markets where you can buy a Pixel phone, but that's not the only good news the Mountain View tech giant has for Android fans. 

Android Auto gets Call Screening and Call Notes 


With a new update, Android Auto will now be able to screen calls (via your phone) in your car. Later this year, Call Notes is also coming to Android Auto for important conversations that you have but can't note down the important stuff (as, supposedly, you're driving at that moment). 

These two are super-handy additions to Android Auto. Call Screening, in particular, is very helpful and can save you time from having to accept an unnecessary call while you're driving. 


The feature works with unknown callers and people who are not in your contact list. It will ask the person who they are and what the reason is for their call, and then this info gets passed to you. This way, you can choose either to accept the call or decline it. 

On the other hand, Call Notes creates a text summary of your phone call. The feature was first introduced with the Pixel 9 series. This addition to Android Auto will be super helpful if it's a business call.

Call Screening is a must-have for car systems


Thanks to these two new features, Android Auto is getting even more useful. Google's main competitor, Apple, also has the Call Screening feature on its newer iPhones (comes with the recently launched iOS 26), and the feature can work in CarPlay, which is Apple's system to connect your phone to your car's infotainment system.

Would you use Call Screening and Call Notes in Android Auto?

Vote View Result

Call Screening is a super useful feature, especially when you're driving. It eliminates distracting calls without you having to pick up or deal with them, so kudos to Google for bringing it to Android Auto. 

Two super-handy features make Android Auto even better


I love both of these new features, and I'm excited that Google is bringing them to Android Auto. Actually, I kinda think they're way more useful for Android Auto than on your phone, and the same applies to Apple's take. These two features are definitely features I would welcome when I'm driving. Now, I hope these manage to work good and without bugs.

Iskra Petrova
