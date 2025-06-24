Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Google might be cooking up something that’ll feel oddly familiar to iPhone users

Android devices may soon stop acting like strangers.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google
An illustration features the Android icon in bright green, partially emerging from a white smartphone shape.
Google seems to be working on a new ecosystem feature that could finally bring true cross-device syncing to Android.

Android’s answer to Handoff is getting closer to reality


The back-and-forth between Android and iOS is nothing new and this time, it is Google’s turn to borrow an idea from Apple. According to a new report, Google is working on a feature similar to Apple’s Handoff – and it could be available across all Android phones that have Google Play Services.

Google’s cross-device services started off supporting Chromebooks and a few Android models – mostly Pixel phones and Galaxy phones. But last year, support expanded to even more devices. Now, it looks like Google is building on top of that with a new version of cross-device Handoff.

The updated feature is designed for syncing across multiple Android devices, letting you do more than just share files. You will reportedly be able to sync notifications between devices (yes, finally beyond just Pixel and Galaxy phones), share media and even access apps from your primary device remotely on your other Android devices.

If this sounds familiar, it is because Apple users already have something similar called Handoff. It allows tasks started in compatible apps to be picked up on another Apple device, as long as everything is signed in to the same iCloud account. Samsung has also done something like this with its own App Continuity setup, allowing file sharing, call answering, hotspot toggling and more between Galaxy devices.

That said, the rollout for such a feature on Android is naturally slower. Unlike iOS, which only runs on Apple devices, Android has to work across tons of different brands, so tweaking cross-device features to fit them all takes a bit longer.

Cross-device syncing could finally go Android-wide


Google Play Services v25.25.31 beta includes the code hinting at the Handoff feature. | Image credit – Android Authority

Evidence for the new Handoff feature was found in Google Play Services, which is a big deal – because it means this could be an Android-wide feature, not just something limited to Pixels or Samsung phones.

If Google gets this right, the feature could, in theory, let you link a OnePlus phone, a Samsung tablet and a Pixel Watch and have them all work together – regardless of brand. Notifications, apps, media and files might all sync across your devices without needing to stay locked into one company’s ecosystem.

I say in theory because, of course, it is still early days, and we will have to see exactly how this all works once it officially rolls out. And if it does roll out, because Google has a history of testing features that don’t quite hit the mark and ending up scrapping them. However, I am pretty sure this one won’t be one of those.

Recommended Stories

Would you use Google’s Android-wide cross-device syncing feature?

Vote View Result

This is the kind of upgrade Android really needs


I think features like Handoff are the kind of quality-of-life upgrades we should be seeing more often from big tech – not just another wave of flashy AI features, which have been dominating the conversation for well over a year now.

And Google is actually in a good position to make that happen – it is behind Android, after all, the OS powering around 70% of smartphones globally. And to be fair, the company is clearly working on making Android better in real, everyday ways.

Case in point: with the recent rollout of Android 16, Google brought a bunch of new features to users. Nothing too revolutionary, but still the kind of things that make your phone experience smoother and more enjoyable.

And with Apple recently announcing iOS 26 – filled with subtle but very welcome quality-of-life improvements – it makes total sense that Google would want to highlight its own upgrades. This is a smart moment to remind users that Android is moving forward, too.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless