Google might be cooking up something that’ll feel oddly familiar to iPhone users

Android’s answer to Handoff is getting closer to reality



The back-and-forth between Android and iOS is nothing new and this time, it is Google’s turn to borrow an idea from The back-and-forth between Android and iOS is nothing new and this time, it is Google’s turn to borrow an idea from Apple According to a new report , Google is working on a feature similar to Apple’s Handoff – and it could be available across all Android phones that have Google Play Services.



The updated feature is designed for syncing across multiple Android devices, letting you do more than just share files. You will reportedly be able to sync notifications between devices (yes, finally beyond just Pixel and Galaxy phones), share media and even access apps from your primary device remotely on your other Android devices. The updated feature is designed for syncing across multiple Android devices, letting you do more than just share files. You will reportedly be able to sync notifications between devices (yes, finally beyond just Pixel and Galaxy phones), share media and even access apps from your primary device remotely on your other Android devices.



If this sounds familiar, it is because Apple users already have something similar called Handoff. It allows tasks started in compatible apps to be picked up on another Apple device, as long as everything is signed in to the same iCloud account. If this sounds familiar, it is because Apple users already have something similar called Handoff. It allows tasks started in compatible apps to be picked up on another Apple device, as long as everything is signed in to the same iCloud account. Samsung has also done something like this with its own App Continuity setup, allowing file sharing, call answering, hotspot toggling and more between Galaxy devices.

That said, the rollout for such a feature on Android is naturally slower. Unlike iOS, which only runs on Apple devices, Android has to work across tons of different brands, so tweaking cross-device features to fit them all takes a bit longer.



Cross-device syncing could finally go Android-wide





Google Play Services v25.25.31 beta includes the code hinting at the Handoff feature. | Image credit – Android Authority



Evidence for the new Handoff feature was found in Google Play Services, which is a big deal – because it means this could be an Android-wide feature, not just something limited to Pixels or Samsung phones. Evidence for the new Handoff feature was found in Google Play Services, which is a big deal – because it means this could be an Android-wide feature, not just something limited to Pixels or Samsung phones.



If Google gets this right, the feature could, in theory, let you link a OnePlus phone, a If Google gets this right, the feature could, in theory, let you link a OnePlus phone, a Samsung tablet and a Pixel Watch and have them all work together – regardless of brand. Notifications, apps, media and files might all sync across your devices without needing to stay locked into one company’s ecosystem.



I say in theory because, of course, it is still early days, and we will have to see exactly how this all works once it officially rolls out. And if it does roll out, because Google has a history of testing features that don’t quite hit the mark and ending up scrapping them. However, I am pretty sure this one won’t be one of those.



This is the kind of upgrade Android really needs



I think features like Handoff are the kind of quality-of-life upgrades we should be seeing more often from big tech – not just another wave of flashy AI features, which have been dominating the conversation for well over a year now.



And Google is actually in a good position to make that happen – it is behind Android, after all, the OS powering around 70% of smartphones globally. And to be fair, the company is clearly working on making Android better in real, everyday ways. And Google is actually in a good position to make that happen – it is behind Android, after all, the OS powering around 70% of smartphones globally. And to be fair, the company is clearly working on making Android better in real, everyday ways.



And with Apple recently announcing And with Apple recently announcing iOS 26 – filled with subtle but very welcome quality-of-life improvements – it makes total sense that Google would want to highlight its own upgrades. This is a smart moment to remind users that Android is moving forward, too.

