New iPhone ad promotes a cool, hidden feature for the latest Pro models

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple adds a vapor chamber to keep the iPhone 17 Pro running at peak performance





This tool is the vapor chamber, a metal container containing a fluid that is sealed inside. When a heat source (for example, the A19 Pro's CPU or GPU) gets hot at the chamber's contact point, the liquid inside the chamber absorbs the heat and it turns into vapor (gas). The gas moves away from the contact point and spreads throughout the chamber. Thus, heat that might have slowed the performance of the processor is smartly moved away from the chip. When the vapor reaches the cooler end of the chamber, condensation returns it to its original liquid form. The cycle repeats.





Will you insist that your next phone have a vapor chamber? Yes. I want my phone to run cool and fast. No. This doesn't matter to me, Yes. I want my phone to run cool and fast. 50% No. This doesn't matter to me, 50%











Before you start to give Apple praise, you need to understand that the iPhone is far from being the first smartphone to employ a vapor chamber. The ASUS ROG gaming phone is considered to be the first to use a vapor chamber in 2018. Samsung and LG were both among the first phone manufacturers to include this useful cooling tool in their phones. So yes, Apple is once again coming late to the party.





But Apple might be the first to promote this feature in a clever 30-second ad. The ad starts with a sweat-drenched man jogging in a desert. It's obviously very hot and the sounds of an approaching thunderstorm can be heard. A single drop of rain lands on the man giving him extra energy. As the voice over announcer says, "The Apple A19 Pro chip is vapor-cooled. Because when you run cool, you can push your limits and juggle a ridiculous load of challenging tasks effortlessly."

Apple promotes the vapor chamber as a tool to keep the iPhone 17 Pro running fast





To show this concept visually, after absorbing the single drop of water, the man in the desert starts running at a faster pace. He runs his fingers through the keys of an extra-long piano with one hand while solving a Rubik's Cube with the other. He also accomplishes a few other feats of super strength before we see the words, "Vapor cooled for serious performance" appear on the screen. That is followed by an image of the A19 Pro chip and the iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange.

If you've been using the iPhone for a few years, you might notice that thanks to the vapor chamber, the Phone 17 Pro models do not attempt to bake your hands allowing the device to deliver peak performance, which happens to be the name of this ad. Cool.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint! $180 $360 $180 off (50%) Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360. Buy at Mint Mobile