Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
New iPhone ad promotes a cool, hidden feature for the latest Pro models

Worried that too much heat could damage components and hurt performance, Apple adds a cool feature to iPhone Pro models.

PhoneArena's Vic stares at the iPhone 17 Pro's display.
Apple UK has released a new television ad for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. With the powerful new A19 Pro application processor (AP) powering the two Pro=branded phones, Apple was concerned that its premium handsets would literally be hot, as in hot to the touch, when the APs were handling complex tasks. So this year's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models feature a simple tool used to dissipate the heat generated by the processor and move it away from the vulnerable chipset.

Apple adds a vapor chamber to keep the iPhone 17 Pro running at peak performance


This tool is the vapor chamber, a metal container containing a fluid that is sealed inside. When a heat source (for example, the A19 Pro's CPU or GPU) gets hot at the chamber's contact point, the liquid inside the chamber absorbs the heat and it turns into vapor (gas). The gas moves away from the contact point and spreads throughout the chamber. Thus, heat that might have slowed the performance of the processor is smartly moved away from the chip. When the vapor reaches the cooler end of the chamber, condensation returns it to its original liquid form. The cycle repeats.

Will you insist that your next phone have a vapor chamber?

Vote View Result

Before you start to give Apple praise, you need to understand that the iPhone is far from being the first smartphone to employ a vapor chamber. The ASUS ROG gaming phone is considered to be the first to use a vapor chamber in 2018. Samsung and LG were both among the first phone manufacturers to include this useful cooling tool in their phones. So yes, Apple is once again coming late to the party.

Video Thumbnail


But Apple might be the first to promote this feature in a clever 30-second ad. The ad starts with a sweat-drenched man jogging in a desert. It's obviously very hot and the sounds of an approaching thunderstorm can be heard. A single drop of rain lands on the man giving him extra energy. As the voice over announcer says, "The Apple A19 Pro chip is vapor-cooled. Because when you run cool, you can push your limits and juggle a ridiculous load of challenging tasks effortlessly."

Apple promotes the vapor chamber as a tool to keep the iPhone 17 Pro running fast


To show this concept visually, after absorbing the single drop of water, the man in the desert starts running at a faster pace. He runs his fingers through the keys of an extra-long piano with one hand while solving a Rubik's Cube with the other. He also accomplishes a few other feats of super strength before we see the words, "Vapor cooled for serious performance" appear on the screen. That is followed by an image of the A19 Pro chip and the iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange.

If you've been using the iPhone for a few years, you might notice that thanks to the vapor chamber, the Phone 17 Pro models do not attempt to bake your hands allowing the device to deliver peak performance, which happens to be the name of this ad. Cool.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
Galaxy S24 users in the US have a chance to fix dozens of security vulnerabilities with two clicks
Your Android 17 phone could be blessed with a feature to make it act more like the iPhone
These are the top 3 headphone deals I think offer the biggest value for money this Black Friday
OnePlus 15R reveal date is now official, and the design is no longer a mystery
Black Friday makes the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 an epic bargain
Amazon makes Apple's Beats Studio Pro a holiday bargain to remember at 57 percent off
