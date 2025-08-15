And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet

Deutsche Telekom, which is T-Mobile 's parent company, has just launched its new AI powered devices . The T Phone 3 and T Tablet 2 are now available in Europe, and they bring something new to the table with an AI assistant from Perplexity built right into the software.





This is a big step for a mobile carrier. Instead of just selling phones, they are now creating a unique software experience. The new system is called Magenta AI and it is built on top of Android 15 . The main idea is to let you do things on your phone without constantly jumping between different apps.





Would you use an AI-centric phone that would change how you interact with it? Yes, I'd like to try something different. No, I don't want AI to be how I interact with my phone. Yes, I'd like to try something different. 0% No, I don't want AI to be how I interact with my phone. 100%





Meet the T Phone 3





The new T Phone 3 has a large 6.58 inch screen with a fast 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, which should provide decent performance for everyday tasks. The battery is a large 5,000 mAh unit that supports 25W charging.





On the back, you will find a 50 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera for close up shots, while the selfie camera is 13 megapixels. The phone also has an IP54 rating, meaning it is protected from dust and light splashes of water.

But the real story is the Magenta AI assistant, powered by Perplexity. You can ask it to send messages, translate conversations, book appointments, or even help with online shopping. The goal is to make using your phone feel more natural and conversational. T-Mobile is also promising a software support commitment with three major Android updates and six years of security patches, which follows in line with other mid-rangers.









The T Phone 3 costs 149 euros and is available in 10 European markets, and of course, available for free with certain wireless plans. There's no word on whether this will eventually have a global release, but Deutsche Telekom has promised a pro version of the phone for later this year.





The T Phone 3 and T Tablet 2. | Images credit — Deutsche Telekom





And the T Tablet 2





The T Tablet 2 brings the same Magenta AI experience to a larger screen. It has a 10.1 inch display that uses TCL's NXTPAPER technology to make it easier on the eyes. Additionally, you can buy an optional stylus to write or draw on it.



Recommended Stories

This tablet is powered by MediaTek Dimensity Platform MT8755 and has 5G connectivity. Additionally, it has a 6,000 mAh battery and is rated IP54. Deutsche Telekom is also offering five Android upgrades and six years of security updates. The T Tablet 2 will sell for 199 euros in the same European markets as the phone.





How it compares to the competition





Well, this is definitely not the first time we have seen AI in a smartphone. Google has been a leader in this area with its Pixel phones and Gemini, which is also present in non-Google devices.





However, Deutsche Telekom is taking a different path. Their focus is less on camera tricks and more on changing how you interact with the device itself, using Perplexity as a central "do engine". The very low price of the T Phone 3 could make it an interesting alternative for people who want to try an AI-first smartphone without spending a lot of money.





I have to say, this news came as a shock. A phone running on T-Mobile branded AI software was not on my bingo card for this year. Carriers usually stick to the hardware side, but this is a bold move into deep software integration. By putting Perplexity AI at the core of their new devices, T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom are trying something different. It will be very interesting to see if this gamble pays off and if other carriers decide to follow — such as T-Mobile itself in the United States.