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A Samsung device that went missing last year just resurfaced in hidden code

Hidden references in One UI 9 hint at a piece of tech Samsung never launched.

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Samsung Wearables AR-VR
Android XR glasses.
Android XR glasses. | Image by Google
Samsung's smart glasses plans are starting to feel like a buffet. Every few weeks, a new pair pops up in a code leak, and at this point, it's getting tough to keep track of what the company actually plans to release. The latest discovery throws a third model onto the pile, and it's one we haven't heard about in a while.

Samsung's third XR glasses model just resurfaced in One UI 9 code


According to a new report, references to a third pair of Samsung smart glasses have been found inside One UI 9's code. The model is codenamed "Haean" and carries the number SM-O500, which looks notably different from the Galaxy XR headset's SM-I610 designation.

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Haean isn't a new leak either. It was originally expected to launch alongside the Galaxy XR headset last year, but it never showed up. Now it's back, sitting quietly in the firmware of Samsung's upcoming software update.

Android XR Headset
Galaxy XR headset. | Image by Samsung

What we already knew about Samsung's other smart glasses


This adds to the two other pairs already on Samsung's radar, both codenamed "Jinju" and carrying the model numbers SM-O200P and SM-O200J. Those are widely believed to be regional variants of the same device. You might remember we covered this back in March of 2025, when a separate leak first hinted at multiple glasses being in the works.

The same report also revealed that these glasses will show up in the Samsung Find app, much like how Google Find Hub tracks your Pixel devices. That's a pretty solid sign that Samsung wants them to feel like a first-class citizen in the Galaxy ecosystem, rather than a side project.

What would actually get you to use a pair of smart glasses?
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Why this matters for the XR race


Samsung is clearly trying to move fast, but three pairs of glasses with overlapping timelines raises a fair question: does Samsung actually have a focused plan here, or is the company just hedging its bets? Meta already has its Ray-Ban smart glasses with a display out in the wild, and Apple is reportedly prepping its own entry too.

Samsung's partnerships with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster suggest the company knows style matters more than specs for this category. However, a scattered lineup of three devices could end up confusing buyers more than winning them over.

Why I'm holding off even as a Galaxy S26 Ultra owner


I own a Galaxy S26 Ultra and should probably be first in line for a pair of Galaxy-branded smart glasses. In practice, I'm not convinced just yet.

A pair of display-free glasses running AI features sounds cool until you remember the Galaxy XR headset already launched at $1,800 and [hasn't exactly become a daily essential.

Smart glasses live on your face, and that's an incredibly personal piece of real estate. Before I strap anything onto mine, Samsung needs to pick a lane and commit, instead of rolling out three slightly different versions and hoping one of them sticks.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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