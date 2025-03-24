New report claims Samsung is working on more than one design for XR smart glasses

Samsung's "Project Moohan" XR headset. | Image credit — PhoneArena







However, the report also advises tempering expectations, as the design and technical specifications for both the Haean and Jinju glasses are still in the preliminary stages. This implies that their release might not be ready for some time. In contrast, this same source also suggests a potential launch of these smart glasses alongside the Galaxy XR headset later this year, with the headset itself anticipated to carry a price tag of around $2,500 in the US market.



The competition in the smart glasses arena is also heating up, with other major players like Google reportedly having their own plans for similar devices. This indicates a growing industry interest in wearable XR technology, making the developments from Samsung particularly noteworthy as the market landscape begins to take shape.



It's intriguing to see Samsung exploring different form factors within the XR space simultaneously. While a high-end headset like the Galaxy XR caters to more immersive experiences, having sleeker smart glasses could broaden the appeal and utility of XR technology for everyday use. The success of this technology will likely depend on balancing advanced features with comfortable and stylish designs. I know that's what I am waiting for to jump in, as I prefer something that that can be both practical and helpful.