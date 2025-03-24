New report claims Samsung is working on more than one design for XR smart glasses

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Samsung is reportedly expanding its foray into the immersive reality space with the development of two distinct pairs of XR smart glasses, alongside its already confirmed Project Moohan, likely to be marketed as Galaxy XR. This revelation comes from a recent report by the Korean publication ET News, indicating a significant push by the tech giant into the emerging field of extended reality.

While the spotlight has been on the more comprehensive Galaxy XR headset, which has been officially reported on as Android XR, the report sheds light on two additional projects codenamed Haean and Jinju. These are described as mixed-reality glasses adopting a more conventional eyewear aesthetic, featuring slim frames that disguise the advanced technology they contain. These glasses are expected to be equipped with various sensors and potentially even an optic module for capturing visuals. Interestingly, the report suggests that sound will be transmitted through the frame itself, hinting at an innovative approach to audio delivery.


However, the report also advises tempering expectations, as the design and technical specifications for both the Haean and Jinju glasses are still in the preliminary stages. This implies that their release might not be ready for some time. In contrast, this same source also suggests a potential launch of these smart glasses alongside the Galaxy XR headset later this year, with the headset itself anticipated to carry a price tag of around $2,500 in the US market.

The competition in the smart glasses arena is also heating up, with other major players like Google reportedly having their own plans for similar devices. This indicates a growing industry interest in wearable XR technology, making the developments from Samsung particularly noteworthy as the market landscape begins to take shape.

It's intriguing to see Samsung exploring different form factors within the XR space simultaneously. While a high-end headset like the Galaxy XR caters to more immersive experiences, having sleeker smart glasses could broaden the appeal and utility of XR technology for everyday use. The success of this technology will likely depend on balancing advanced features with comfortable and stylish designs. I know that's what I am waiting for to jump in, as I prefer something that that can be both practical and helpful.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

