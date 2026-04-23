Android 17 wallpaper leaks may have revealed the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s colors
Google may take a slightly different direction with the colors of its next foldable.
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A leaked Pixel 11 Pro Fold render. | Image by Android Headlines
We have already seen some very detailed renders of all Pixel 11 devices, including the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, but they haven’t revealed anything about the potential colors of the device. A new Android 17 leak may have solved that puzzle, at least partially.
Google made a mistake with the release of the Android 17 QPR1 Beta, which may have revealed some details about the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Inside the recently released software, the company has included what are likely the thumbnails and descriptions of the device’s wallpapers, which were posted on Twitter by @evowizz.
The new wallpapers feature an image with a mostly monochrome setting and another with similar visuals but green colors. The description of the images says, “Streaming waters swirl and flow through curving, rugged landscapes.”
The wallpapers are attached to internal codenames “Pine” and “Midnight,” which may hint at the colors of Google’s upcoming foldable. The individual wallpapers are called “Tidal Swirl” and “Lunar Tides,” respectively.
Google typically launches its foldables in two colors, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold coming in a black and creamy off-white and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold offered in bluish Moonstone and green-ish Jade colors. The pattern of one dark color and another with a green tint appears to continue this year.
Considering that neither of the Pixel 11 phones will come with significant design changes, I would’ve liked to at least see some different colors. Google is playing a little too safe, which doesn’t seem like a great idea.
This year, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will face not only the Galaxy Z Fold 8 but also the first foldable iPhone, Samsung’s rumored Galaxy Z Wide Fold, and the Motorola Razr Fold. In such a competitive market, I don’t think Google’s foldable stands much of a chance for mainstream success.
Leaked wallpapers hint at the Pixel 11 Pro Fold colors
Google made a mistake with the release of the Android 17 QPR1 Beta, which may have revealed some details about the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Inside the recently released software, the company has included what are likely the thumbnails and descriptions of the device’s wallpapers, which were posted on Twitter by @evowizz.
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The leaked Pixel 11 Pro Fold wallpapers. | Images by @evowizz on Twitter
The new wallpapers feature an image with a mostly monochrome setting and another with similar visuals but green colors. The description of the images says, “Streaming waters swirl and flow through curving, rugged landscapes.”
Would you chose a phone only because of its color?
The wallpapers are attached to internal codenames “Pine” and “Midnight,” which may hint at the colors of Google’s upcoming foldable. The individual wallpapers are called “Tidal Swirl” and “Lunar Tides,” respectively.
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold may have a new green tint
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold may have minimal design changes from last year’s model. | Image by Android Headlines
Google typically launches its foldables in two colors, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold coming in a black and creamy off-white and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold offered in bluish Moonstone and green-ish Jade colors. The pattern of one dark color and another with a green tint appears to continue this year.
On last year’s foldable Pixel, Google used a gray-themed wallpaper called “Sterling” for the Moonstone version and a green-themed image called “Green” on the Jade variant. While the “Pine” and “Midnight” monikers are unlikely to be the names of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold colors, they may be revealing of the tones.
Limited selection
Considering that neither of the Pixel 11 phones will come with significant design changes, I would’ve liked to at least see some different colors. Google is playing a little too safe, which doesn’t seem like a great idea.
This year, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will face not only the Galaxy Z Fold 8 but also the first foldable iPhone, Samsung’s rumored Galaxy Z Wide Fold, and the Motorola Razr Fold. In such a competitive market, I don’t think Google’s foldable stands much of a chance for mainstream success.
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