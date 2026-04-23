Build your custom plan with Tello!

Android 17 wallpaper leaks may have revealed the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s colors

Google may take a slightly different direction with the colors of its next foldable.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Google Pixel
A render of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold
A leaked Pixel 11 Pro Fold render. | Image by Android Headlines
We have already seen some very detailed renders of all Pixel 11 devices, including the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, but they haven’t revealed anything about the potential colors of the device. A new Android 17 leak may have solved that puzzle, at least partially.

Leaked wallpapers hint at the Pixel 11 Pro Fold colors


Google made a mistake with the release of the Android 17 QPR1 Beta, which may have revealed some details about the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Inside the recently released software, the company has included what are likely the thumbnails and descriptions of the device’s wallpapers, which were posted on Twitter by @evowizz.

Recommended For You


The new wallpapers feature an image with a mostly monochrome setting and another with similar visuals but green colors. The description of the images says, “Streaming waters swirl and flow through curving, rugged landscapes.”

Would you chose a phone only because of its color?
0 Votes


The wallpapers are attached to internal codenames “Pine” and “Midnight,” which may hint at the colors of Google’s upcoming foldable. The individual wallpapers are called “Tidal Swirl” and “Lunar Tides,” respectively.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold may have a new green tint



Google typically launches its foldables in two colors, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold coming in a black and creamy off-white and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold offered in bluish Moonstone and green-ish Jade colors. The pattern of one dark color and another with a green tint appears to continue this year.

On last year’s foldable Pixel, Google used a gray-themed wallpaper called “Sterling” for the Moonstone version and a green-themed image called “Green” on the Jade variant. While the “Pine” and “Midnight” monikers are unlikely to be the names of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold colors, they may be revealing of the tones. 

Limited selection


Considering that neither of the Pixel 11 phones will come with significant design changes, I would’ve liked to at least see some different colors. Google is playing a little too safe, which doesn’t seem like a great idea.

This year, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will face not only the Galaxy Z Fold 8 but also the first foldable iPhone, Samsung’s rumored Galaxy Z Wide Fold, and the Motorola Razr Fold. In such a competitive market, I don’t think Google’s foldable stands much of a chance for mainstream success.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix
Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
T-Mobile shares crash after talk of Deutsche Telekom merger
T-Mobile shares crash after talk of Deutsche Telekom merger
I think I've found my ideal 2026 foldable... and it's a 2025 Motorola
I think I've found my ideal 2026 foldable... and it's a 2025 Motorola
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Latest News
Tens of thousands of Samsung workers drawn to a pre-strike rally: chip supplies might be disrupted
Tens of thousands of Samsung workers drawn to a pre-strike rally: chip supplies might be disrupted
Android 17 wallpaper leaks may have revealed the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s colors
Android 17 wallpaper leaks may have revealed the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s colors
Apple made Q1 history and Samsung got a big boost from the Galaxy S26 in a key smartphone market
Apple made Q1 history and Samsung got a big boost from the Galaxy S26 in a key smartphone market
Sweetly discounted, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is the affordable Samsung tablet that doesn’t feel budget
Sweetly discounted, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is the affordable Samsung tablet that doesn’t feel budget
Instagram launches another copycat app that’s dead on arrival
Instagram launches another copycat app that’s dead on arrival
Flagship Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are selling for less but with a little asterisk attached
Flagship Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are selling for less but with a little asterisk attached