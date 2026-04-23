At under $95, the Beats Studio Buds are priced so low that your wallet won't even put up a fight









Beats Studio Buds: Save 37% on Amazon! $55 off (37%) Amazon is selling the Beats Studio Buds for 37% off, dropping the white model below the $95 mark. The earbuds are a steal at this price, offering high-end sound, good ANC, and up to 24 hours of battery with the case. Don't hesitate and save while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon Recommended For You



In true Beats fashion, these fellas deliver strong bass and crisp highs. This does come at the expense of the mids, but the dialed-back sound won't be an issue if you’re a hip-hop fan. If you love those thumping lows, their default sound profile will fit your taste perfectly.



They also have high passive isolation and pretty good ANC that does a solid job of stopping pesky noises from ruining your listening experience. And with up to eight hours of listening time from the earbuds— up to 24 hours total with the case—you’ll have more than enough juice to get through your day.



Factor in their IPX4 water resistance rating, which makes them suitable for gym use, and you get a solid bargain at just under $95. That is why my advice is simple: tap either the deal button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and upgrade your listening at a bargain price now before it’s too late! In true Beats fashion, these fellas deliver strong bass and crisp highs. This does come at the expense of the mids, but the dialed-back sound won't be an issue if you’re a hip-hop fan. If you love those thumping lows, their default sound profile will fit your taste perfectly.They also have high passive isolation and pretty good ANC that does a solid job of stopping pesky noises from ruining your listening experience. And with up to eight hours of listening time from the earbuds— up to 24 hours total with the case—you’ll have more than enough juice to get through your day.Factor in their IPX4 water resistance rating, which makes them suitable for gym use, and you get a solid bargain at just under $95. That is why my advice is simple: tap either the deal button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and upgrade your listening at a bargain price now before it’s too late!

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Beats makes some of the best headphones on the market, which is why you likely wouldn’t think about getting a pair of Beats cans or earbuds if you’re on a budget. But, with Amazon’s latest deal on the Beats Studio Buds, even those looking for affordable earphones can upgrade their listening experience with a set of good-sounding Beats earbuds.Selling for a whopping 37% off, you can currently treat yourself to a pair of Beats Studio Buds for less than $95. Not too shabby, considering these usually go for around $150. Keep in mind that the deal is only available for the white model, though other color options are also on sale, just at lower discounts.