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Fitbit's AI coach keeps widening the gap between Google and Apple

A new weekly plan feature lands, and Premium finally feels essential.

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Fitbit's personal coach encourages you to move. | Image by Google
Fitbit's personal health coach is the reason I actually stick to a workout routine now, and I use it every single day. So when Google drops an update that makes the coach smarter and more tailored, I pay close attention.

What Google is rolling out to the Fitbit app


Over the next couple of weeks, and starting with the latest app update, Google is adding new experiences to the Fitbit personal health coach, which is still in Public Preview.

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The biggest addition, and the one Premium subscribers like me have been waiting for, is personalized weekly fitness plans. You now get customized weekly targets and tailored workouts built around your specific goals, however the ability to adjust your plan, targets, and workouts is coming next week.


A coach that actually checks in with you


Google is also adding step-by-step guidance for workouts your coach recommends, which is huge if you've ever been stuck mid-set wondering if you're doing something right. On top of that, personalized messages now show up throughout your day in the Today tab. Think morning moments, post-workout summaries, and end-of-day or end-of-week wrap-ups.

There's also a more natural way to check in with your coach through the Ask Coach chat. And the Sleep Score got a revamp that started rolling out yesterday, giving you a clearer view of how your score is actually calculated.

Why these changes matter for Fitbit users


This is Google doubling down on the software side of Fitbit, and it's the right move. We already covered how Google added three vital features into Fitbit's AI health coach last month, in addition to opening up the preview to non-Premium users. Now the focus is on making the Premium experience genuinely worth the monthy price.

For context, Apple Health users are still waiting on anything remotely close to this. Google's head start keeps growing, and every update like this one widens the gap.

What actually keeps you using a fitness app long-term?
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My honest take after using it daily


I'll be straight with you: this coach has changed how I train. I was skeptical of AI coaching at first, however it's helped me build a workout regime that fits my actual schedule and energy levels, not some generic plan from a magazine.

The new weekly plans are exactly what I wanted. Having targets that adjust to how I'm actually doing beats rigid programs every time. If you own a Pixel Watch or Fitbit tracker and haven't tried this yet, it's time.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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