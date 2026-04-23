Fitbit's AI coach keeps widening the gap between Google and Apple

What Google is rolling out to the Fitbit app

Recommended For You

A coach that actually checks in with you

Why these changes matter for Fitbit users

What actually keeps you using a fitness app long-term? Weekly plans that adjust to how I'm doing A coach that checks in without me asking Sleep insights that finally make sense Honestly, I quit after two weeks every time Vote 1 Votes



My honest take after using it daily

I'll be straight with you: this coach has changed how I train. I was skeptical of AI coaching at first, however it's helped me build a workout regime that fits my actual schedule and energy levels, not some generic plan from a magazine.



The new weekly plans are exactly what I wanted. Having targets that adjust to how I'm actually doing beats rigid programs every time. If you own a Pixel Watch or Fitbit tracker and haven't tried this yet, it's time.



Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible