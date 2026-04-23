Apple may have just sidestepped the EU's biggest iPhone rule yet

Here's the funny part. While Apple was publicly fighting the regulation, it was quietly engineering its way out of it.







What this means for the rest of us

Honestly, I'm fine with this outcome. We've been dealing with right-to-repair laws for enough time now to know that these companies will always either push back or make it extremely difficult.





What I'd rather see at this point is for the industry to push toward better battery tech, like silicon-carbon, where you get more capacity in the same space instead of bulking up the design. The EU rule may have accidentally rewarded exactly that kind of innovation, and if that means sleeker phones with batteries that just last longer from the start, I'll take it over carrying a spare in my pocket any day.



However, the strategy is clear now. Apple didn't beat the EU, it just built batteries durable enough to sidestep the rule entirely.