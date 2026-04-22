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Grab freebies worth $480 with the Moto G Stylus (2026) in Motorola's limited-time sale

Who wouldn't want to save that much on gifts?

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Moto G Stylus with Moto Buds Loop, Moto Watch (2026), and a Moto Tag on a white background.
Motorola's productivity package just became even better! | Image by PhoneArena

Just a few days ago, Motorola bundled its latest stylus mid-ranger, built for productivity, with several fancy gifts. The bundle included the Moto Buds+ and a four-pack of Moto Tags, worth a total of $300.

While this promo is still available today, users who need more storage should definitely consider the 256GB variant instead. Right now, this configuration is paired with three gifts amazing gifts, whose total value sits at $480! 

These are the included gifts:

  • Moto Buds Loop, worth $299.99
  • Moto Watch (2026), worth $149.99
  • Moto Tag in Green, which costs $29.99

Moto G Stylus (2026): save a total of $480

$599 99
Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2026) is now available with three awesome gifts, worth a total of $480. Bundled with the super-stylish Moto Buds Loop with Swarovski crystals, the Moto Watch (2026), and a Moto Tag in Green, the device delivers impressive value for money. Don't miss out on this limited-time sale.
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With Mother's Day just around the corner, some of these freebies are fantastic gift ideas. In fact, tech moms will likely appreciate the device itself. While Motorola didn't add a more powerful chip under the hood, it worked hard on polishing the stylus experience.

The device has added smart functionalities to bring it closer to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. For example, you can turn sketches into polished visuals with AI, solve complex math problems, access Gemini and Circle to Search in seconds and more.

It's not just the smart functionality that has been improved. Motorola has also refined the stylus to deliver a more natural, pen-to-paper feel. Tilt sensitivity has been improved as well, allowing you to create natural shade in your drawings. 

Stylus aside, the Moto G Stylus (2026) features improved water and dust resistance (IP68 and IP69) as well as a 6.7-inch OLED display with even higher brightness than last year's option. 

Updates have been added on the battery front as well. The Android phone packs a 5,200mAh battery and supports 68W wired charging, giving you all-day battery life quickly. 

With Android 16 out of the gate and a polished overall experience, this is easily one of the best Motorola phones. And now, it's also the perfect Mother's Day gift idea. And now when you can get it with freebies worth a total of $480, it's an even more exciting pick.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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