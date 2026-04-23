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Galaxy Watch 7 becomes a no-brainer choice at under $180

The watch is still worth getting and is a steal at this price.

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A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 7.
A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 7. | Image by PhoneArena

I know I’ve probably said a countless number of times how much I’m in love with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which is hotter than hot at $130 off on Amazon right now, but the deal hunter in me just couldn’t resist writing a separate post for Amazon’s offer on the Galaxy Watch 7.

Yes, I completely understand that this is an older smartwatch, and yes, I know that we techies usually stay as far from older tech as possible, but the current 28% discount on the 40mm green-colored version has dropped this bad boy to just under $180. Given that it would set you back around $250 under normal circumstances, I think scoring $70 in savings on this former Samsung flagship is an opportunity you don’t want to pass up.

Galaxy Watch 7, 40mm: Save 28% on Amazon!

$70 off (28%)
Amazon is offering a generous 28% discount on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 in Green, dropping this fella below $180. And let me tell you this: the watch is unmissable at this price. Boasting a plethora of features and a sleek, durable design, it ticks all the right boxes and then some. So, act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon
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It may not be the latest model, but it remains one of the best smartwatches you can currently get. Boasting an aluminum case and a vibrant AMOLED display made of Sapphire Crystal, it has a sleek look and high durability.

Additionally, it runs on Wear OS, which means you’re also getting goodies like NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, phone call support, and quick, easy access to the Google Play Store, where you can download third-party apps like Spotify, for instance. It also has dual-band GPS, meaning it’s way more accurate in dense urban areas like New York.

As for health-tracking features, it comes with almost the whole kit and caboodle, including Samsung’s body analysis. Compared to the latest Galaxy Watch 8, it misses out only on the Antioxidant Index, Vascular Load Monitoring, and the AI-powered Wellness Coach.

But given that the watch will set you back only about $180, I believe that lacking fancy features like an AI-powered Wellness Coach is something we can easily turn a blind eye to. Plus, the watch has an all-day battery life, so it will have your back throughout the whole day, making it a reliable companion. Therefore, don’t miss out—save while you can!

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Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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