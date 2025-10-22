Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Galaxy XR: Samsung's $1,800 answer to the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro could be worth it (but only for some)

Jump on board, we're Xtending Reality today.

A person wearing a Samsung headset, portrait.
Samsung's newest high-end toy is official: the Galaxy XR is here almost 900 days after Apple's Vision Pro (it debuted in June 2023) and a week after the Vision Pro got updated with an M5 chip.

But the Galaxy XR isn't just a fancy $1,800 toy to fool around with, nor it's just the obligatory answer to Apple's doings.

The new headset is more like Samsung showing us where they're headed. This thing feels like a practice run for the next-gen gadgets, namely – the smart glasses. The Galaxy XR could be testing out all the AI, sensors, and spatial tech that will one day fit into a pair of everyday glasses.

The future is now



Headsets are definitely heating up right now. As said above, Apple just refreshed the $3,500 Vision Pro with an M5 chip last week. Samsung's Galaxy XR is official. Steam's Frame headset could be coming soon, just like Asus's Horizon OS headset. And Meta's rumored “Puffin” headset might hit the market next year.

On the surface, Samsung's new Galaxy XR looks like a powerful headset designed to deliver high-resolution immersive experiences, with a 3,552 by 3,840 Micro-OLED display, a field of view over 100 degrees, and 16 gigabytes of memory paired with 256 gigabytes of storage. But beneath the specifications, Galaxy XR is probably serving a much bigger purpose: laying the groundwork for the next generation of smart glasses.

I'm not alone in this feeling:

Image source – Reddit - Galaxy XR: Samsung&#039;s $1,800 answer to the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro could be worth it (but only for some)
Image source – Reddit


What's more, Samsung's focus on the Android XR platform shows that this headset is less about immediate mass adoption and more about testing the technologies, interactions, and ecosystems that will eventually move into everyday wearable devices. Yes, the Galaxy XR is significantly cheaper at $1,800 than Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro, but Samsung's headset is out of the question for the great majority of non-tech-savvy users.

The Galaxy XR is a showcase for what Samsung calls multimodal AI. Gemini, the AI system embedded at the platform level, is designed to understand what users see, hear, and do in a way that feels more like a companion than a tool. Voice, vision, and gesture control are all built into the system, allowing for natural interactions in both virtual and mixed reality environments.

For example, users can explore 3D Google Maps, ask for personalized recommendations, search their surroundings using the Circle to Search feature, or transform 2D photos and videos into immersive 3D experiences. In other words, Samsung is using Galaxy XR to explore how AI and spatial computing can integrate into everyday life.

The hardware itself is impressive, too. With two high-resolution pass-through cameras, six world-facing tracking cameras, four eye-tracking cameras, multiple inertial sensors, and a depth sensor, the headset is capable of highly precise spatial tracking.

There's iris recognition for biometric security and more. These components, along with the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip (older, but still capable sensor), position Galaxy XR as a cutting-edge testbed for what will eventually be miniaturized into lighter, everyday devices.

People's concerns: why the 72Hz refresh rate?



Even as the technology dazzles, practical concerns remain. Reddit users have pointed out that the headset comes with no third-party strap options, that the battery is tethered to a wire, and that the light blockers could feel "janky".

Users are also concerned about how the headset rests on the forehead, and controllers may be awkward to strap to hands, echoing some early issues from previous XR headsets.

Additionally, the refresh rate tops out at 72Hz by default, which may feel limiting compared to 120Hz.

Should you get it?


If you're someone who loves being on the cutting edge of tech, enjoys experimenting with new gadgets, or just wants a peek at the future of AI-powered wearables, the Galaxy XR could be worth checking out. For most casual users, though, it could be too much. This headset is really aimed at enthusiasts and early adopters who don't mind a few rough edges in exchange for seeing what's coming next.

But it's a sneak peek at what the future looks like.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
