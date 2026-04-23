Mint Mobile and Straight Talk are competing for your attention with epic Galaxy A offers
These prepaid carriers have some exciting stuff to show you.
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Free Galaxy A17 and more! | Image by PhoneArena
Major carriers may come with a number of perks, but they sometimes quietly raise prices for service or push for new rules that keep you locked in. While MVNOs operate on 'big carrier' networks, they often keep things inherently simpler, making them a solid alternative for some users.
Mint Mobile delivers reliable 5G coverage across 99% of the US, thanks to T-Mobile's infrastructure. The prepaid carrier makes your choice incredibly simple, breaking down its plans across four data tiers and three subscription options.
Users can choose from 5GB of monthly data to fully Unlimited service, with plans ranging from three to 12 months. One of the best things about it is that you get mobile hotspot at no additional cost with every plan, which is capped at 20GB for those on the Unlimited tier.
Prices for Mint Mobile service range from $15/mo for three months of 5GB data to $30/mo for the highest tier. However, discounts of up to 50% are often available on the 12-month Unlimited plan (bringing it to $15/mo!) when you purchase a smartphone through the carrier.
While Mint offers different tier options depending on each user's data needs, Straight Talk is better suited for power users. It offers maximum utility, featuring just one budget-friendly 10GB/mo plan and three distinct unlimited tiers.
The Bronze 10GB plan costs $35/mo and excludes hotspot perks, making it a strictly on-device option. The higher up you move, the better service you get.
Straight Talk's Silver, Gold, and Platinum Unlimited tiers give you unlimited, fast data: 5G speeds typically reach 149 Mbps, and users on the highest tiers get 5G Ultra Wideband, which hits speeds of up to 634 Mbps. The carrier uses Verizon's network, so keep that in mind.
This MVNO also offers exciting lifestyle perks that are unavailable at Mint. Users on the Gold and Platinum Unlimited plans receive Walmart+ membership for free delivery and discounts, as well as 100GB of cloud storage.
Oh, let's not forget that both prepaid carriers often make it easy to pick a new phone. Let's explore some of the latest Mint and Straight Talk phone discounts.
Right now, both Mint Mobile and Straight Talk are selling some of the latest Galaxy A devices at lower prices. Over at the T-Mobile-owned MVNO, you can grab the Galaxy A37 with a $150 discount, plus 12 months of unlimited service for $180 instead of $360.
That means you can get both the smartphone and a full year of service for $480, down from $810. Not bad for a recently launched device with Awesome Intelligence features, right?
Meanwhile, Straight Talk allows you to grab the Galaxy A17 for free when you pair it with the Silver Unlimited ($45/mo) or higher plan. You can get either 30 days of service or select a subscription plan — three months or higher.
In my opinion, both offers are great. Your choice depends on whether you're looking for the simplest, no-frills experience or want slightly better hardware. Before making the final decision, however, let's talk about the fine print.
While both MVNOs sell you a device that's locked, the unlocking policy isn't identical. Mint Mobile customers get their phones unlocked automatically after 60 days of service.
In contrast, Straight Talk users need to manually request unlocking only after they've stayed with the carrier for 365 days.
So, even though the Galaxy A17 goes for "free," you'll have to pay $360 (which is a discounted rate from the standard $540) for a full year of Silver Unlimited service. Bottom line: while you're technically still saving, you're essentially getting 'locked in' for a full year.
I've grown to like MVNOs a lot. Offering exciting phone discounts, a no-frills service, and relatively affordable plans, they have something for every user's needs and budget.
If you're shopping around for a new service provider, Straight Talk and Mint Mobile are popular prepaid carriers many choose for their reliable and relatively affordable service.
Breaking down the Mint Mobile value
Mint Mobile delivers reliable 5G coverage across 99% of the US, thanks to T-Mobile's infrastructure. The prepaid carrier makes your choice incredibly simple, breaking down its plans across four data tiers and three subscription options.
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This is Mint Mobile's coverage map. | Image by Mint Mobile
Users can choose from 5GB of monthly data to fully Unlimited service, with plans ranging from three to 12 months. One of the best things about it is that you get mobile hotspot at no additional cost with every plan, which is capped at 20GB for those on the Unlimited tier.
Prices for Mint Mobile service range from $15/mo for three months of 5GB data to $30/mo for the highest tier. However, discounts of up to 50% are often available on the 12-month Unlimited plan (bringing it to $15/mo!) when you purchase a smartphone through the carrier.
In addition, while users on the Unlimited plan don't have to worry about data limits, high-speed data is capped at 50GB/mo. After that, you may notice slower speeds when the network is busy.
Straight Talk has its advantages
While Mint offers different tier options depending on each user's data needs, Straight Talk is better suited for power users. It offers maximum utility, featuring just one budget-friendly 10GB/mo plan and three distinct unlimited tiers.
Power users should check out this MVNO. | Image by Straight Talk
The Bronze 10GB plan costs $35/mo and excludes hotspot perks, making it a strictly on-device option. The higher up you move, the better service you get.
Straight Talk's Silver, Gold, and Platinum Unlimited tiers give you unlimited, fast data: 5G speeds typically reach 149 Mbps, and users on the highest tiers get 5G Ultra Wideband, which hits speeds of up to 634 Mbps. The carrier uses Verizon's network, so keep that in mind.
This MVNO also offers exciting lifestyle perks that are unavailable at Mint. Users on the Gold and Platinum Unlimited plans receive Walmart+ membership for free delivery and discounts, as well as 100GB of cloud storage.
For many, the higher asking price of Straight Talk's tiers (up to $65/mo) is more than worth it when you consider all the benefits.
Straight Talk now makes the Galaxy A17 cheaper than cheap! | Image by PhoneArena
Oh, let's not forget that both prepaid carriers often make it easy to pick a new phone. Let's explore some of the latest Mint and Straight Talk phone discounts.
The Galaxy A 'battle'
Right now, both Mint Mobile and Straight Talk are selling some of the latest Galaxy A devices at lower prices. Over at the T-Mobile-owned MVNO, you can grab the Galaxy A37 with a $150 discount, plus 12 months of unlimited service for $180 instead of $360.
That means you can get both the smartphone and a full year of service for $480, down from $810. Not bad for a recently launched device with Awesome Intelligence features, right?
The Galaxy A37 is stylish and packs some great specs. | Image by Samsung
Meanwhile, Straight Talk allows you to grab the Galaxy A17 for free when you pair it with the Silver Unlimited ($45/mo) or higher plan. You can get either 30 days of service or select a subscription plan — three months or higher.
Normally, 30 days of Silver Unlimited service and a Galaxy A17 would cost you $145 at Straight Talk. But this deal allows you to get both for $45!
The fine print
In my opinion, both offers are great. Your choice depends on whether you're looking for the simplest, no-frills experience or want slightly better hardware. Before making the final decision, however, let's talk about the fine print.
While both MVNOs sell you a device that's locked, the unlocking policy isn't identical. Mint Mobile customers get their phones unlocked automatically after 60 days of service.
In contrast, Straight Talk users need to manually request unlocking only after they've stayed with the carrier for 365 days.
So, even though the Galaxy A17 goes for "free," you'll have to pay $360 (which is a discounted rate from the standard $540) for a full year of Silver Unlimited service. Bottom line: while you're technically still saving, you're essentially getting 'locked in' for a full year.
My take on the prepaid carrier experience
I've grown to like MVNOs a lot. Offering exciting phone discounts, a no-frills service, and relatively affordable plans, they have something for every user's needs and budget.
And yet, just like with the Big Three, fine print details can sometimes quietly make your service more expensive than it has to be. My advice: always do your homework before picking a new carrier deal to ensure you won't end up paying more than you need to.
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