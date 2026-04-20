A leaked image reveals Samsung’s next earbuds will have a surprising new design
Samsung’s unannounced earbuds will be a major departure from the company’s current models.
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Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro | Image by PhoneArena
Ever since we’ve seen clues about the unannounced Galaxy Buds Able, it was clear that Samsung may be working on a radically different pair of earbuds. A new leak may finally give us a little more clarity about what those differences may be.
An icon of what’s likely Samsung’s unannounced new earbuds was spotted in a recent One UI firmware, revealing the device’s design. The icon, discovered by SammyGuru, suggests that the Galaxy Buds Able will be open-air earbuds with a clip-on design.
Looking into the details of the icon, there are two dome-like elements and a grille on one side. That space could be where microphones will be located, though the icon likely lacks the fine details of the actual product.
According to SammyGuru, Samsung will use bone conduction for the Galaxy Buds Able. However, if the company really uses the design from the leaked icon, it’s more likely for the buds to rely on traditional drivers.
That approach would mirror the open-ear clip-on concept that’s grown more popular over the last few years. Models like the Huawei FreeClip 2, Bose Ultra Open, Anker Soundcore AeroClip, and the recently launched Sony LinkBuds Clip are based on the same idea.
So far, we’ve only heard about the new earbuds from references inside Samsung’s software, where the Galaxy Buds Able name was used. That’s most likely a code name for the new device, which may have very different commercial branding.
Still, if the Able moniker is the final name, it could mean that Samsung is making an accessibility play with the new buds. After Apple’s success with the AirPods Pro 3 and its hearing enhancement features, that wouldn’t be such a surprise.
Isolating myself from the noisy outside world is one of my main goals when I put earbuds in my ears, but many people prefer to be able to stay aware of their surroundings while consuming audio on their phones. Considering that the clip-on earbuds are already getting traction, it’s not such a big surprise that Samsung wants to join the party.
Galaxy Buds Able design may have been revealed
An icon of what’s likely Samsung’s unannounced new earbuds was spotted in a recent One UI firmware, revealing the device’s design. The icon, discovered by SammyGuru, suggests that the Galaxy Buds Able will be open-air earbuds with a clip-on design.
The Galaxy Buds Able design icon. | Image by SammyGuru
Looking into the details of the icon, there are two dome-like elements and a grille on one side. That space could be where microphones will be located, though the icon likely lacks the fine details of the actual product.
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More open-ear buds
According to SammyGuru, Samsung will use bone conduction for the Galaxy Buds Able. However, if the company really uses the design from the leaked icon, it’s more likely for the buds to rely on traditional drivers.
Which earbuds design is your favorite?
That approach would mirror the open-ear clip-on concept that’s grown more popular over the last few years. Models like the Huawei FreeClip 2, Bose Ultra Open, Anker Soundcore AeroClip, and the recently launched Sony LinkBuds Clip are based on the same idea.
Either way, the open-ear design allows you to listen to audio without blocking your ears and isolating yourself from the rest of the world.
New line of Galaxy Buds
Samsung’s new buds will probably look like the Huawei FreeClip 2. | Image by PhoneArena
So far, we’ve only heard about the new earbuds from references inside Samsung’s software, where the Galaxy Buds Able name was used. That’s most likely a code name for the new device, which may have very different commercial branding.
Still, if the Able moniker is the final name, it could mean that Samsung is making an accessibility play with the new buds. After Apple’s success with the AirPods Pro 3 and its hearing enhancement features, that wouldn’t be such a surprise.
An interesting new trend
Isolating myself from the noisy outside world is one of my main goals when I put earbuds in my ears, but many people prefer to be able to stay aware of their surroundings while consuming audio on their phones. Considering that the clip-on earbuds are already getting traction, it’s not such a big surprise that Samsung wants to join the party.
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