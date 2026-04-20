Build your custom plan with Tello!

A leaked image reveals Samsung’s next earbuds will have a surprising new design

Samsung’s unannounced earbuds will be a major departure from the company’s current models.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Samsung Audio
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro | Image by PhoneArena
Ever since we’ve seen clues about the unannounced Galaxy Buds Able, it was clear that Samsung may be working on a radically different pair of earbuds. A new leak may finally give us a little more clarity about what those differences may be.

Galaxy Buds Able design may have been revealed


An icon of what’s likely Samsung’s unannounced new earbuds was spotted in a recent One UI firmware, revealing the device’s design. The icon, discovered by SammyGuru, suggests that the Galaxy Buds Able will be open-air earbuds with a clip-on design.



Looking into the details of the icon, there are two dome-like elements and a grille on one side. That space could be where microphones will be located, though the icon likely lacks the fine details of the actual product.

Recommended For You

More open-ear buds


According to SammyGuru, Samsung will use bone conduction for the Galaxy Buds Able. However, if the company really uses the design from the leaked icon, it’s more likely for the buds to rely on traditional drivers.

Which earbuds design is your favorite?
0 Votes


That approach would mirror the open-ear clip-on concept that’s grown more popular over the last few years. Models like the Huawei FreeClip 2, Bose Ultra Open, Anker Soundcore AeroClip, and the recently launched Sony LinkBuds Clip are based on the same idea.

Either way, the open-ear design allows you to listen to audio without blocking your ears and isolating yourself from the rest of the world. 

New line of Galaxy Buds



So far, we’ve only heard about the new earbuds from references inside Samsung’s software, where the Galaxy Buds Able name was used. That’s most likely a code name for the new device, which may have very different commercial branding.

Still, if the Able moniker is the final name, it could mean that Samsung is making an accessibility play with the new buds. After Apple’s success with the AirPods Pro 3 and its hearing enhancement features, that wouldn’t be such a surprise.

An interesting new trend


Isolating myself from the noisy outside world is one of my main goals when I put earbuds in my ears, but many people prefer to be able to stay aware of their surroundings while consuming audio on their phones. Considering that the clip-on earbuds are already getting traction, it’s not such a big surprise that Samsung wants to join the party.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Latest News
Apple announces new CEO as Tim Cook takes off his historic crown
Apple announces new CEO as Tim Cook takes off his historic crown
These four iPhones are rumored not to be getting iOS 27 and Siri 2.0
These four iPhones are rumored not to be getting iOS 27 and Siri 2.0
The Google Pixel 11's most controversial rumor might just end up as its secret weapon
The Google Pixel 11's most controversial rumor might just end up as its secret weapon
Galaxy S26 plunges to record low price at Amazon and Samsung
Galaxy S26 plunges to record low price at Amazon and Samsung
Has the Galaxy S26 Ultra been hit with the green line curse?
Has the Galaxy S26 Ultra been hit with the green line curse?
I bought my first smartwatch in 2016. Here are the only 3 features that actually matter.
I bought my first smartwatch in 2016. Here are the only 3 features that actually matter.