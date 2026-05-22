Your iPhone videos are getting auto-captions in iOS 27
Apple is focusing heavily on accessibility features in its upcoming iOS 27
You iPhone will soon be able to auto-generate subtitles for your videos | Image by PhoneArena
Apple is focusing heavily on accessibility features in its upcoming iOS 27 mobile operating system, and one of the new features is really cool. Auto-caption subtitles for personal videos! Apple announced some of these new features officially in a press release a couple of days ago.
Apple is pushing hard with its Apple Intelligence AI system to catch up and shorten the distance to the competition ahead, in the face of Samsung's Galaxy AI and Google's Gemini.
iOS 27 is shaping up to be a big step forward in terms of new AI tricks, and a completely new speech recognition model allows for useful new tools.
This on-device speech recognition model can do many things, one of which is add subtitles to videos you record on your iPhone, as well as videos from friends and online streamed content.
You'll have the ability to personalize the way captions look in the video playback menu or in Settings.
Initially, the automatic caption feature will be limited to the US and Canada and will only work in English. Apple will roll out the system to more regions and expand the capabilities of the system with new languages further down the development road.
The pilot devices that will support the new feature include iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro devices running iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27, respectively.
That's a very polarizing topic and also a source of frustration for many iPhone users around the world. While Apple Intelligence has implemented many new features to try and compete with Gemini and Galaxy AI, most of them are still works in progress or expected to arrive with the aforementioned iOS 27.
One could argue that AI is not the super-important must-have feature many companies try to make you believe it is. But there's no doubt that Apple needs to catch up in some areas (looking at you, Siri) and that many people are changing the way they interact with content and search the web, incorporating AI.
We'll do a full iOS 27 breakdown once the OS rolls out in a stable version to our iPhones.
Apple is pushing hard with Apple Intelligence in iOS 27
Apple Intelligence is getting many new features in iOS 27 | Image by Apple
Apple is pushing hard with its Apple Intelligence AI system to catch up and shorten the distance to the competition ahead, in the face of Samsung's Galaxy AI and Google's Gemini.
iOS 27 is shaping up to be a big step forward in terms of new AI tricks, and a completely new speech recognition model allows for useful new tools.
One such tool is the aforementioned auto-generated subtitles in private videos. It's marketed as an accessibility feature, but it can be useful outside those specific scenarios where you absolutely need subtitles for accessibility purposes.
How often you see yourself using the new auto-caption feature in iOS 27?
Auto-caption for personal videos on iOS 27
The new auto-caption feature in iOS 27 | Image by Apple
This on-device speech recognition model can do many things, one of which is add subtitles to videos you record on your iPhone, as well as videos from friends and online streamed content.
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The subtitles are generated on your device, which means no private content is uploaded in the cloud, and that's great for security reasons.
You'll have the ability to personalize the way captions look in the video playback menu or in Settings.
Availability
Initially, the automatic caption feature will be limited to the US and Canada and will only work in English. Apple will roll out the system to more regions and expand the capabilities of the system with new languages further down the development road.
The pilot devices that will support the new feature include iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro devices running iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27, respectively.
We expect these operating systems to be officially unveiled during the annual WWDC forum, which this year starts on Monday, June 8, at 10 a.m. PT.
Is Apple still lagging behind in the AI era?
Apple is still on the back foot when it comes to AI agents | Image by PhoneArena
That's a very polarizing topic and also a source of frustration for many iPhone users around the world. While Apple Intelligence has implemented many new features to try and compete with Gemini and Galaxy AI, most of them are still works in progress or expected to arrive with the aforementioned iOS 27.
One could argue that AI is not the super-important must-have feature many companies try to make you believe it is. But there's no doubt that Apple needs to catch up in some areas (looking at you, Siri) and that many people are changing the way they interact with content and search the web, incorporating AI.
We'll do a full iOS 27 breakdown once the OS rolls out in a stable version to our iPhones.
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