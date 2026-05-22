Your iPhone videos are getting auto-captions in iOS 27

iOS 27

Is Apple still lagging behind in the AI era?





Apple Intelligence

Galaxy AI

iOS 27

iOS 27

That's a very polarizing topic and also a source of frustration for many iPhone users around the world. Whilehas implemented many new features to try and compete with Gemini and, most of them are still works in progress or expected to arrive with the aforementionedOne could argue that AI is not the super-important must-have feature many companies try to make you believe it is. But there's no doubt that Apple needs to catch up in some areas (looking at you, Siri) and that many people are changing the way they interact with content and search the web, incorporating AI.We'll do a fullbreakdown once the OS rolls out in a stable version to our iPhones.