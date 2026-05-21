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The first foldable tablet Is coming soon (and it’s not an iPad)

What is a foldable tablet anyway? And do we need one?

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Mariyan Slavov
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Huawei Foldables
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Huawei Mate XT
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We're quite used to foldable phones by now, but the first mass-produced foldable tablet is yet to arrive. The latest rumor suggests that the time has come, and we'll get yet another foldable form factor in Q1 2027. But the company behind this new foldable tablet is neither Samsung nor Apple.

The first foldable table could a Huawei device



There have been countless rumors about foldable tablets, both from Samsung and Apple, in the past. There was even a concept laptop made by Lenovo, called the ThinkPad X1.

But according to the latest rumors, coming from the prolific Chinese leaker DigitalChatStation, the first mainstream foldable tablet will be launched by Huawei.

The company has an edge when it comes to big foldables and was the first to offer a tri-folding phone commercially—the Huawei Mate XT.

Would you buy a foldable tablet, and why?
3 Votes


Huawei's foldable tablet



The Weibo post cited by Android Headlines has since been removed, but our colleagues spotted some specs in the comments.

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According to the post, this foldable tablet will feature a Kirin 9050 Pro SoC, a 5,500 mAh battery, and a camera with variable aperture.

Finally, there were mentions of a crease-free display. No information on the exact screen size of that rumored foldable tablet, sadly, so we can't draw any comparisons with existing foldables and tri-fold phones.

When will this Huawei foldable tablet be officially unveiled?


DigitalChatStation says it's going to be showed to the world in Q1 2027, and that's almost a year away. Huawei holds an annual developer conference, named HDC, and this year the event is scheduled for June 12-14.

There's a chance we might get a teaser of this new foldable table, as the Huawei Mate XT was teased the same way during HDC 2024.

Do we really need a foldable tablet?



That's a good question. And what exactly is the difference between a foldable tablet and a tri-folding phone? These borders seem a bit vague and undefined to me, at least.

Apple is poised to launch its own foldable phone after years and years of rumors, and the latest info points toward a device that looks like an iPad mini that folds in half.

Where exactly do you draw the line? Maybe it's the screen size — if it's larger than 10 inches when unfolded, it might classify as a tablet? Or the presence or lack thereof of cellular connectivity? With all the foldable form factors and the triple folds, I'm a bit confused. What do you think? What IS a foldable tablet, and do we need one?

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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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