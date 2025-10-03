Years later, WhatsApp may finally catch up to the competition with this new feature
After years of rumors, choosing a handle for WhatsApp may materialize.
WhatsApp accounts have always been tied to a phone number, but in the past two years, we’ve seen signs that could change. Now, Meta is finally preparing to implement username support, but you’ll need to take some action first.
WhatsApp is actively developing a feature that will allow users to reserve a username. The feature was spotted in the latest beta of WhatsApp for Android by WABetaInfo.
A new link in the app’s Settings will allow users to reserve the handle they’d like to use once username support reaches them. That would be necessary as Meta is likely to roll out the full username support gradually. That way, users will be able to get their preferred handles and avoid someone impersonating them.
Ever since it was launched, WhatsApp has only allowed users to connect and register with their phone numbers. That’s convenient and makes finding people on the app very straightforward. On the other hand, it could be a security risk, especially when you need to contact people you don’t know. It’s also annoying when you change your phone number.
Whenever Meta finally implements usernames, it’ll be a catch-up to most of its competitors. Apps like Telegram and Signal already have such features, which help users protect their privacy. Even Apple’s iMessage allows users to use an email address to connect with other people.
We’ve been hearing about that feature for years, but I’m not surprised it takes Meta so long to release it. Earlier this year, Meta revealed that the chat app has over 3 billion monthly active users, and I can only imagine what a challenge migrating all of them to the new system would be. That’s why I like the idea of allowing people to reserve a handle before a gradual rollout. Otherwise, I might lose the chance to use my years-old nickname, which would be a bummer.
WhatsApp may let users reserve a username ahead of full support
The new menu inside WhatsApp's settings. | Image Credit – WABetaInfo
Catching up to the competition
It’s about time
