If you want to hide your number in WhatsApp, you'll have to pick a username... Soon

WhatsApp is not letting go of the plan to let you hide your phone number: choose a username!
For almost a year and a half, WhatsApp has been teasing us with its idea to let users hide their phone numbers and introduce usernames.

At the beginning of 2024, the world's most popular messaging app (over 2 billion monthly users), once again hinted at such a feature coming in the near future.

Now, the highly informative WABetaInfo platform reports that these plans, albeit delayed, are not yet scrapped.

WhatsApp is still working on a feature that will let users create unique usernames, enhancing privacy by allowing messaging without sharing phone numbers. This feature, currently in development, is expected to be available in a future update of the web client. Once it's active on the web client, I expect it to arrive on Android and iOS as well, so stay tuned!

The goal is to enable users to personalize their profiles and connect using a unique identifier. This will add an extra layer of privacy and convenience, as users can find and connect with friends, family, and contacts without sharing phone numbers.

The report shows a screenshot from WhatsApp's ongoing exploration of this feature, scheduled for a future update:



So, users will be able to select a unique username, provided it hasn't been taken. Unlike platforms like Discord, WhatsApp usernames will be unique without a discriminator or tag, ensuring no confusion or duplication.

Users will check the availability of their desired username during setup, securing a unique identifier.

However, existing contacts who have your phone number – the prerequisite for joining WhatsApp – will still be able to find you on WhatsApp. Once a username is set, only those who know your username or phone number can contact you, adding control over who can initiate conversations.

In a nutshell, if you want to chat with someone and not have them see your phone number, you could do so thanks to the username. However, people who already have your phone number will still be able to find you on WhatsApp, ensuring that your existing contacts or other people you trust can continue to reach you using the default method.

Although WhatsApp has been developing this feature for some time, it remains in development, with specific release details uncertain.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

