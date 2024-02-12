Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

WhatsApp continues to test feature to use a username instead of phone numbers

Apps
Whatsapp usernames
WhatsApp, the Meta-owned global messaging app, has been working on a feature for some time now where you will be able to give out a username instead of your phone number to those you want to message with. This has been a highly requested feature that has seemingly taken very long to implement since it was spotted last year in a beta build. However, it now appears that more work is being done to test this feature, indicating that it is still on the table.

Unlike in the United States, where Apple's iMessage and old school SMS have a stronghold on messaging, the rest of the world uses other solutions. WhatsApp is one of them in places like India, Latin America, and some parts of Europe, which subsequently translates to users in those living in the United States who have friends and family in those locations.

For users everywhere, the WhatsApp team has been working on introducing the option to generate usernames. News on the progress of this feature was quiet for a while, but based on the newest WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.3.10.72 version (as spotted by WABetaInfo), it appears like this feature is about to take off.

Image Source: WABetaInfo

In this version, the section within the app where users can choose a username is once again present. This time, though, the app will initiate a validation process to make sure that the username chosen is valid. The validation includes making sure the the username is unique and only allows for alphanumeric characters (a-z and 0-9). This provides the option to keep your phone number hidden, which provides numerous benefits when it comes to privacy.

Currently, exchanging contact information for WhatsApp involves revealing your phone number, which can be concerning for those that prefer certain anonymity, be it for security or personal reasons. While users will probably still need a number to set up an account, having the option of a username allows them to be more selective about who sees it.

Additionally, this feature could be useful to those that want a username that is much easier for friends and family to remember, rather than a series of numbers. Unfortunately, WhatsApp has yet to provide an official timeline for when usernames will be available to all users, but we hope this becomes a focus for the app's developers this year.

Loading Comments...

