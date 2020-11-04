iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Xiaomi

Xiaomi seems to be working on a stunning 200W+ fast charging solution for an upcoming phone

Iskra Petrova
Iskra Petrova
Nov 04, 2020, 5:53 AM

Xiaomi seems more than ready to surprise us with another stunning charger, as currently, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is the phone with the worlds’ first 120W charger. This crazy-fast charger can fill the generous 4,500mAh battery cell of the device in a mere half an hour or less. Now, the company is setting its eyes on an even more challenging charger: a 200W+ one, reports Android Central.

A leak in the China-based website Weibo tells us that Xiaomi is reportedly working on an astonishing, and very fast, charger, and a phone that can support such speeds. With this ultra-fast charing, a phone with around 4,500mAh battery cell would be able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in just 15 minutes, or even less.

However, it’s possible that 100W+ fast chargers could degrade the battery of a phone faster than expected. At the moment, we don’t know how Xiaomi is planning to tackle this problem in regards to an even more powerful 200W or plus charging solution.

The leak additionally states that Xiaomi won’t be releasing a successor to the Mi MIX 3, at least not for now. The post states the China-based company will concentrate its efforts on in-folding screens for phones and under-display selfie cameras in 2021.

