Verizon confirms it will carry Motorola's 5G-enabled flagship
Evan Blass revealed last month that the smartphone will be coming to Verizon at launch and now we have confirmation directly from the carrier. The Big Red announced earlier this week that it achieved 4.2Gbps on its live 5G network and that it managed to do that using Motorola's upcoming flagship.
As per Verizon's statement, Motorola's flagship is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset featuring the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Apart from that, nothing else is revealed in the press release, but at least we know there's a high chance Verizon will carry Motorola's upcoming flagship.
Not unusual for a flagship, the Motorola EDGE+ is rumored to pack 12GB RAM and that's about all we know about the smartphone so far. It remains to be seen when Motorola will announce the EDGE+, but it's safe to assume it will be launched this year.
1 Comment
3. Sparkxster
Posts: 1279; Member since: Mar 31, 2017
posted on yesterday, 4:48 AM 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):