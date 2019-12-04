Snapdragon 865 vs 855, Аpple A13 and Exynos 990: what's in it for Galaxy S11?





Qualcomm just detailed its next high-end chipset during its annual event in Hawaii, and, together with Samsung's newest kid on the block, the Exynos 990 , there is every chance that those two top-shelf processors will end up powering Samsung's high-end Galaxy S11 series in the spring.





As if to corroborate that notion, the Snapdragon 865 specs that Qualcomm just released to us, tip performance gains in comparison with Snapdragon 855+ that are commensurate with the move from the first generation of the 7nm process to Samsung's second-gen lithography that Apple's processor maker TSMC, for instance, is yet to master.





The Galaxy S11 will eventually thus have a chipset that is about 25% faster than the fastest Android chips at the moment, with the corresponding graphics subsystem gains. The big bump, however, is in the value-added features like multi-mode 5G, high-res camera support, or up to 144Hz display refresh rates. Here is a quick comparison table with all the known Snapdragon 865 features against the Exynos 990 and some other notables.





Snapdragon 865 and 855+ vs Exynos 990 vs Apple A13 specs comparison

We are comparing Galaxy S11's Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 specs and features below for your viewing pleasure. For reference, we include the current Snapdragon 855+ and Apple A13 kings of the mobile processing hill.









While a 25% performance gain is nothing to sniff at when compared to Snapdragon 855, the added value of today's chipsets are not the clock speeds - they are high enough as it is - but rather the accompanying features and especially the modem integration. Qualcomm's X55 modem supports anything from 5G down to 2G, but it is seemingly still an add-on rather than an integrated affair.





Based on the Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 specs alone, we can deduce that, yes, the Galaxy S11 might sport a 108MP camera indeed, have fast DDR5 memory, and a display refresh rate of at least 120Hz.



