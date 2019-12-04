Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Snapdragon 865 vs 855, Аpple A13 and Exynos 990: what's in it for Galaxy S11?

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 04, 2019, 1:00 PM
Samsung's processor foundries missed one production cycle of the flagship Snapdragon 8-series processor but their new and superior extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography has won the hearts of Qualcomm's management for Snapdragon 865.

Qualcomm just detailed its next high-end chipset during its annual event in Hawaii, and, together with Samsung's newest kid on the block, the Exynos 990, there is every chance that those two top-shelf processors will end up powering Samsung's high-end Galaxy S11 series in the spring.

As if to corroborate that notion, the Snapdragon 865 specs that Qualcomm just released to us, tip performance gains in comparison with Snapdragon 855+ that are commensurate with the move from the first generation of the 7nm process to Samsung's second-gen lithography that Apple's processor maker TSMC, for instance, is yet to master.

The Galaxy S11 will eventually thus have a chipset that is about 25% faster than the fastest Android chips at the moment, with the corresponding graphics subsystem gains. The big bump, however, is in the value-added features like multi-mode 5G, high-res camera support, or up to 144Hz display refresh rates. Here is a quick comparison table with all the known Snapdragon 865 features against the Exynos 990 and some other notables.

 

Snapdragon 865 and 855+ vs Exynos 990 vs Apple A13 specs comparison


We are comparing Galaxy S11's Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 specs and features below for your viewing pleasure. For reference, we include the current Snapdragon 855+ and Apple A13 kings of the mobile processing hill.

Snapdragon 865 (Galaxy S11)Exynos 990 (Galaxy S11)Snapdragon 855+Apple A13
Production process7nm EUV7nm EUV7nm (TSMC FF)7nm (TSMC N7P)
Processor cores1x Kryo 585 (custom A77) @2.84GHz

3x Kryo 585 @2.42GHz

4x @1.8GHz		2x Exynos M5

2x Cortex A76

4x Cortex A55		1x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.96GHz

3x Kryo 485 Gold (custom Cortex-A76) @ 2.42GHz

4x Kryo 485 Silver (custom Cortex-A55) @ 1.80GHz		2x Lightning @2.66GHz

4x Thunder @1.7GHz
GPUAdreno 650 at 587MHzMali-G77 MP11Adreno 640Apple custom quad-core
ModemX55 5G modem (add-on)

up to 7.5 Gbps over 5G, and 3 Gbps download speeds on LTE		Exynos 5123 
(Category 24)

Downloads up to 7.3Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA
Uploads: up to 422 Mbps		Snapdragon X24 LTE
(Category 20)

Downloads: up to 2Gbps, 7xCA

Uploads: up to 316Mbps

X50 5G modem add-on		Intel XMM7660
(Category 19)

Downloads: up to 1.6Gbps, 7xCA

Uploads: up to 225Mbps
AI co-processorYes, Hexagon 698Yes, dual-core NPUYes, Hexagon 690Yes, octa-core Neural Engine
Video encode8K HDR
4K HDR at 120fps		8K HDR at 30fps
4K HDR at 120fps		4K HDR4K HDR at 60fps
Features supportQHD+ @144Hz or 4K@60Hz display refresh

up to 200MP single or 2x64MP dual camera

up to 16 GB DDR5

Bluetooth 5.1/10Gbps 60GHz Wi-fi		UFS 3.0 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds

Single-camera up to 108MP

up to 16 GB DDR5

120Hz display refresh rate		8K 360 VR video playback

Always-on noise cancellation

Computational photography

Machine learning capable of 1 trillion operations per second

While a 25% performance gain is nothing to sniff at when compared to Snapdragon 855, the added value of today's chipsets are not the clock speeds - they are high enough as it is - but rather the accompanying features and especially the modem integration. Qualcomm's X55 modem supports anything from 5G down to 2G, but it is seemingly still an add-on rather than an integrated affair. 

Based on the Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 specs alone, we can deduce that, yes, the Galaxy S11 might sport a 108MP camera indeed, have fast DDR5 memory, and a display refresh rate of at least 120Hz.

Moreover, Samsung's finest for the spring season would be capable of smooth 8K video recording, and up to 7.5Gbps download speeds on mmWave networks like Verizon's 5G. All specs that you don't even have on your high-end laptop at home, and sound pretty crazy to have in your phone, but may very well become reality before February has rolled out in earnest.

User123456789
Reply

1. User123456789

Posts: 1157; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

The isheeps will justify by using the fact iOS allows A13 to achieve higher benchmark. Benchmark is useless. GPU is more important. Resilution of screen and camera setup support is more important Video recording is more important

posted on 1 hour ago

sgodsell
Reply

2. sgodsell

Posts: 7579; Member since: Mar 16, 2013

Why no mention of the new 15 trillion operations per second for the new AI processor on board the Snapdragon 865? That's way faster than anything Apple has in terms of an AI offering. Yet you guys list Apples much slower speed.

posted on 58 min ago

tbreezy
Reply

3. tbreezy

Posts: 170; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

Still 7nm, interesting.

posted on 35 min ago

User123456789
Reply

4. User123456789

Posts: 1157; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

They chose Samsung over TSMC. But they will undo mistake next year with 875.

posted on 5 min ago

