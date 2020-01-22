Motorola Android

Motorola Edge+ headed to Verizon; could it be a flagship?

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 22, 2020, 10:58 AM
Motorola Edge+ headed to Verizon; could it be a flagship?
Motorola churned out smartphones quite consistently last year and a new leak suggests 2020 will be no different for the Chicago-based brand.

A Motorola flagship with a curved-edge display?


As revealed by Evan Blass on Twitter, Motorola is developing a mysterious new smartphone at the moment called the Motorola Edge+. As the branding suggests, it’s not part of the existing One or Moto lineups, which may mean Motorola is preparing an entirely new smartphone series.

The brand has built up a reputation for naming its smartphones after their standout features in recent times. For example, the Motorola One Action was named after its Action Camera and the Motorola One Zoom and One Macro received their names in recognition of their zoom and macro shooter.

If Motorola has applied this logic to the Motorola Edge+ it may well be the company’s first device with a curved-edge display. Such a design choice would come at an added cost, one that’s only justified in the premium smartphone segment where margins are higher.

The company in question hasn’t participated in the flagship market for almost three years but last month teased a return with an upcoming Snapdragon 865-backed 5G smartphone. Further information hasn’t yet been provided, but it’s possible Motorola was talking about the Edge+.
 
Circling back to the screen, Evan Blass claims the phone will feature a punch-hole panel. But whether this is going to be paired with a 21:9 aspect ratio like the Motorola One Action and One Vision is yet to be seen.

Except for the fact that the phone will be launching on Verizon, no other information about the Motorola Edge+ is available at this time. However, with MWC 2020 just around the corner, it’s possible the company will unveil the device at the event.

