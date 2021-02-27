Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Verizon LG Android Software updates 5G

Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW is finally getting updated to Android 11

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 27, 2021, 12:07 AM
Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW is finally getting updated to Android 11
After delivering the One UI 3.1 update to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series just a few days ago, Verizon is now delivering yet another important update to its customers, although this time it aimed at LG fans.

The V60 ThinQ 5G UW is finally getting the long-awaited Android 11 update, an important intermediary step towards the next big update – Android 12. This update is quite large, so make sure your phone has at least 2GB of free storage remaining, otherwise, you won't be able to install it.

According to Verizon, LG has packed the January 2021 security patch inside the update. There are a lot of new features and improvements included in Android 11, such as camera enhancements, new settings options, and additional notifications functionality.

To check for the update, simply head to Settings / About Phone / Software updates / Check for Update. If the update is available for download, ensure that your phone's battery is fully charged and that it has a strong Verizon network connection if you don't plan to get it via Wi-Fi.

Related phones

V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.0
$950 Special Verizon $430 Amazon $435 eBay
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

