Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW is finally getting updated to Android 11
The V60 ThinQ 5G UW is finally getting the long-awaited Android 11 update, an important intermediary step towards the next big update – Android 12. This update is quite large, so make sure your phone has at least 2GB of free storage remaining, otherwise, you won't be able to install it.
To check for the update, simply head to Settings / About Phone / Software updates / Check for Update. If the update is available for download, ensure that your phone's battery is fully charged and that it has a strong Verizon network connection if you don't plan to get it via Wi-Fi.