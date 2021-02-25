Verizon starts rolling out One UI 3.1 update to the Galaxy S20, Note 20 series
We know it's important to know what kind of improvements and new features an update will add to a phone, so here is what you can expect from Samsung's One UI 3.1 update: new Camera features, app enhancements (Calendar, Messages, Duo, DeX), new Settings (Eye comfort shield, Game Priority mode) and Advanced Messaging (RCS).
All these benefits can be yours if you own one of these Samsung flagships: Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 5G UW, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. On a side note, One UI 3.1 is also available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, so if you've bought the phone from Verizon, you should be able to download the update too.