Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Verizon starts rolling out One UI 3.1 update to the Galaxy S20, Note 20 series

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 25, 2021, 11:06 PM
Great news for Verizon customers who own a Samsung flagship! We're talking about the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series phones, which are now getting the most recent One UI 3.1 update (via Droid-life).

We know it's important to know what kind of improvements and new features an update will add to a phone, so here is what you can expect from Samsung's One UI 3.1 update: new Camera features, app enhancements (Calendar, Messages, Duo, DeX), new Settings (Eye comfort shield, Game Priority mode) and Advanced Messaging (RCS).

Now, as far as support for RCS goes, this means that you'll be able to create larger messages up to 8,000 characters long, see when your contact is typing in a conversation, send larger attachments, share your location, and share pictures and videos in high-quality.

All these benefits can be yours if you own one of these Samsung flagships: Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 5G UW, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. On a side note, One UI 3.1 is also available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, so if you've bought the phone from Verizon, you should be able to download the update too.

