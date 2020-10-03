T-Mobile updates OnePlus 7T Pro 5G with support for its standalone 5G network
Four devices are compatible with T-Mobile's standalone 5G network: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, and OnePlus 8 5G. Starting this week, a fifth device is joining T-Mobile's lineup of phones featuring support for its standalone 5G network, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G.
T-Mobile is rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G, which adds the 5G standalone feature for bands N41/N71. Also, the update includes the September security patch and “improved performance related to IMS and stability fixes.”