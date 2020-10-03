Get Google Pixel 5 for $650 from BestBuy

 View

Get Google Pixel 5 for $650 from BestBuy

 View
T-Mobile Android Software updates OnePlus 5G

T-Mobile updates OnePlus 7T Pro 5G with support for its standalone 5G network

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 03, 2020, 2:18 PM
T-Mobile updates OnePlus 7T Pro 5G with support for its standalone 5G network
T-Mobile started to build the world's first standalone 5G network in the United States back in August, expanding its 5G coverage by roughly 30 percent. Unlike non-standalone 5G networks, T-Mobile's SA 5G won't default to LTE when making or taking calls, or when activating the phone, at least in theory.

Your 5G smartphone will still switch to LTE during phone calls since there's no hardware available yet that would support 5G Voice-over-NR, but as soon as Qualcomm outs its Snapdragon X60 modem, it will be possible to maintain 5G signal on T-Mobile SA 5G network even when performing calls.

Four devices are compatible with T-Mobile's standalone 5G network: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, and OnePlus 8 5G. Starting this week, a fifth device is joining T-Mobile's lineup of phones featuring support for its standalone 5G network, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G.

T-Mobile is rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G, which adds the 5G standalone feature for bands N41/N71. Also, the update includes the September security patch and “improved performance related to IMS and stability fixes.”

Related phones

7T Pro
OnePlus 7T Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review
$578
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4085 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 long-term review: Still exciting?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) review, the price champion
Popular stories
OnePlus Nord Long-term Review: Even better than you thought

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
HTC's foldable smartphone is awkward rather than exciting

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless