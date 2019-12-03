Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will run Android 10 out of the box

Florin Troaca by Florin Troaca   /  Dec 03, 2019, 7:46 PM
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will run Android 10 out of the box
Yesterday, T-Mobile announced that it was ready to launch its nationwide 5G network this Friday. That's also the day when T-Mobile will release its first 5G smartphones: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren.

Hardware-wise, T-Mobile's upcoming Samsung-made 5G handset isn't different from the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G that can already be bought from Verizon and pre-ordered from AT&T. However, at T-Mobile, the smartphone will run Android 10 out of the box - unlike the Verizon variant, which currently runs Android 9 Pie. AT&T's Note 10+ 5G should also run the new version of Google's OS when it launches on December 17.

The fact that the T-Mobile Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will launch with Android 10 on board has been confirmed by Des Smith, T-Mobile's Director of Creative Content and Social Media. This makes the Note 10+ 5G the very first Samsung phone to come with Android 10 (including Samsung's new One UI 2.0) out of the box. Of course, all other members of the Galaxy Note 10 family will be updated to Android 10 eventually, but this might not happen before January 2020.

You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G from T-Mobile via the carrier's official website. The device costs $1,299.99 outright, or $36.12 per month over 30 months. If you place a pre-order today, T-Mobile should be able to ship the new phone on December 6.

In case you're wondering, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren - priced at $899 - will also run Android 10 at launch. However, this was to be expected, as the regular OnePlus 7T (available at T-Mobile since October) was released with Android 10, too.

Do you plan to buy any of T-Mobile's 5G smartphones in the near future?

