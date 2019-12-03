T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will run Android 10 out of the box
The fact that the T-Mobile Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will launch with Android 10 on board has been confirmed by Des Smith, T-Mobile's Director of Creative Content and Social Media. This makes the Note 10+ 5G the very first Samsung phone to come with Android 10 (including Samsung's new One UI 2.0) out of the box. Of course, all other members of the Galaxy Note 10 family will be updated to Android 10 eventually, but this might not happen before January 2020.
You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G from T-Mobile via the carrier's official website. The device costs $1,299.99 outright, or $36.12 per month over 30 months. If you place a pre-order today, T-Mobile should be able to ship the new phone on December 6.
In case you're wondering, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren - priced at $899 - will also run Android 10 at launch. However, this was to be expected, as the regular OnePlus 7T (available at T-Mobile since October) was released with Android 10, too.
Do you plan to buy any of T-Mobile's 5G smartphones in the near future?
