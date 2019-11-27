Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra are leading the 13 state attorneys general still left in a lawsuit that seeks to block the $26.5 billion T-Mobile-Sprint merger. T-Mobile has settled with a few states and just the other day it reached an agreement with the AGs of Texas and Nevada. According to CNET, a 30-page document was submitted to the court yesterday by the state attorneys general; in the filing, the plaintiffs claim that reducing the number of major U.S. carriers from four to three is "under well-established law, presumptively illegal."
The filing also mentions that the competition between T-Mobile and Sprint, which will disappear once the merger closes, has been partly responsible for many of the benefits that consumers have enjoyed. The document says, "Competition between these four rivals, and especially between Sprint and T-Mobile, has resulted in enormous benefits for consumers, including lower prices and innovative features like no-contract plans and unlimited data plans. Unsurprisingly, this 'four to three' merger would dramatically increase market concentration in an already highly concentrated industry." We should point out that the majority of innovations in the industry, including the two mentioned in the filing, were initiated by T-Mobile. And the competition between T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T will only intensify if the merger closes.
The state attorneys general say that the deal with Dish Network is too risky
Even though Sprint would go away if the merger is approved, the plan is for it to eventually be replaced by Dish Network. As soon as the merger agreement is signed, the satellite-based television content provider will spend $5 billion to purchase Sprint's prepaid businesses including Boost and Virgin Mobile. It also will buy 14MHz of Sprint's 800MHz spectrum and sign a seven-year MVNO deal with T-Mobile. That agreement will allow Dish to sell cellular service to consumers under its own name while building out its own standalone 5G network. In addition, the company will receive the keys to over 7,500 stores and keep on 400 employees. Right off the bat, it will take control of 9.3 million customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
The deal with Dish Network doesn't seem to impress the 13 state attorneys general that are still part of the lawsuit. The plaintiffs say that the deal is too risky because Dish has never operated a wireless network before. "The court should not permit defendants to proceed with an anticompetitive merger based on the hope that Dish will one day grow into a viable wireless company equal to a competitor that already exists today," said the state attorneys general. "If that hope proves unfounded, the cost of failure will not be borne by Defendants -- who would stand to benefit from that failure -- but by consumers who will be left with less competition and higher prices."
The trial will begin on December 9th, a week from this coming Monday.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):