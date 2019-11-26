Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G pre-orders are live at AT&T at a predictably high price
Previously available exclusively for Verizon subscribers in select markets covered by Big Red's 5G "Ultra Wideband" network, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Note 10 Plus is now up for pre-order at AT&T in exchange for a whopping $1,299.99. That just so happens to be the same price charged by the nation's number one carrier for the 6.8-inch powerhouse in a 256GB storage configuration, and unsurprisingly, the 512 gig variant costs $1,399.99 outright.
You can obviously split those prices in 30 AT&T Next monthly installments of $43.34 and $46.67 respectively, as well as save up to $950 in bill credits with a qualifying trade-in. The maximum discount can be claimed if you combine your trade-in with an eligible number port-in, while traders opening a new account or new line of service without a carrier switch are looking at substantial savings of up to 500 bucks of their own. Finally, you can shave $300 off the list price of AT&T's Galaxy Note 10+ 5G with a trade-in and upgrade of an existing line or a new line of service and no trade-in required.
Up for grabs in Aura Glow and Aura Black hues, the state-of-the-art phone with a gargantuan Dynamic AMOLED display, top-notch Snapdragon 855 processor, generous 12GB RAM, versatile quad rear-facing camera system, and hefty 4,300mAh battery is currently estimated to arrive on the doorsteps of those ordering it online by December 17. That probably means the device will come to physical stores shortly before that date, so if you're interested, you might want to start saving up to make sure you can afford this bad boy.
