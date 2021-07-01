$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Apple

Apple will announce its Q3 2021 earnings on July 27

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
Jul 01, 2021, 5:11 AM
0
Apple will announce its Q3 2021 earnings on July 27
While not many of its announcements proved to be overly exciting about this year, the third quarter of 2021 was still an eventful one for Apple. They released several new products like the long-awaited AirTags, the much-needed redesign of the iMac, a new Apple TV, and new iPad Pros.

Yesterday, on June 30, the company told investors it plans to share its Q3 earnings for the 2021 fiscal year on July 27. In the previous quarter, Apple had a new personal record of $89.6 billion in revenue, and its Mac and Services business did better than ever before with an increase of 26.6% to $16.90 billion from $13.35 billion.

In its second quarter, Apple also reported iPhone sales of more than $47.94 billion which was a significant 65.5% jump compared to last year’s $28.96 billion. At the time, CEO Tim Cook added that the

iPhone 12 is the most popular, but we did see very strong sales of the Pro portion of the family as well. So the revenue that you’re seeing is a function of unit growth and revenue-per-unit growth.


Additionally, the tech giant’s CFO Luca Maestri commented on a predicted "sequential revenue decline" for the June quarter.

June quarter revenues to grow strong double digits year over year, but we believe sequential revenue decline from March to June will be greater than prior years. First, due to later launch timing and strong demand, ‌iPhone‌ only achieved supply/demand balance during the March quarter. Steeper sequential decline than usual. Supply constraints will have revenue impact of $3-4 billion.


The earnings statement for Q3 will be announced at 1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern, and a conference call to discuss the report taking place will be at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern.

Become an insider

Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter!

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Alleged Google Health app leak shows medical records interface
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Alleged Google Health app leak shows medical records interface
Masimo: ban Watch 6 sales, as Apple poached our staff and stole our oximetry patents
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Masimo: ban Watch 6 sales, as Apple poached our staff and stole our oximetry patents
The Windows 11 phone is a thing... but probably not what you expected
by Martin Filipov,  0
The Windows 11 phone is a thing... but probably not what you expected
Twitch Watch Parties are coming to iOS and Android
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Twitch Watch Parties are coming to iOS and Android
Fresh Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G leak lists key camera specs, storage, more
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Fresh Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G leak lists key camera specs, storage, more
Apple TV+ Roku remote button cracks the walled garden
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple TV+ Roku remote button cracks the walled garden
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless