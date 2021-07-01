Apple will announce its Q3 2021 earnings on July 27

Apple will announce its Q3 2021 earnings on July 270
Yesterday, on June 30, the company told investors it plans to share its Q3 earnings for the 2021 fiscal year on July 27. In the previous quarter, Apple had a new personal record of $89.6 billion in revenue, and its Mac and Services business did better than ever before with an increase of 26.6% to $16.90 billion from $13.35 billion.
iPhone 12 is the most popular, but we did see very strong sales of the Pro portion of the family as well. So the revenue that you’re seeing is a function of unit growth and revenue-per-unit growth.
Additionally, the tech giant’s CFO Luca Maestri commented on a predicted "sequential revenue decline" for the June quarter.
June quarter revenues to grow strong double digits year over year, but we believe sequential revenue decline from March to June will be greater than prior years. First, due to later launch timing and strong demand, iPhone only achieved supply/demand balance during the March quarter. Steeper sequential decline than usual. Supply constraints will have revenue impact of $3-4 billion.
The earnings statement for Q3 will be announced at 1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern, and a conference call to discuss the report taking place will be at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern.