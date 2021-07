Apple will announce its Q3 2021 earnings on July 27

Become an insider Indulge yourself in the wonderful world of mobile technology with our weekly newsletter! sign up

While not many of its announcements proved to be overly exciting about this year, the third quarter of 2021 was still an eventful one for Apple . They released several new products like the long-awaited AirTags , the much-needed redesign of the iMac, a new Apple TV, and new iPad Pros Yesterday, on June 30, the company told investors it plans to share its Q3 earnings for the 2021 fiscal year on July 27. In the previous quarter, Apple had a new personal record of $89.6 billion in revenue, and its Mac and Services business did better than ever before with an increase of 26.6% to $16.90 billion from $13.35 billion.In its second quarter, Apple also reported iPhone sales of more than $47.94 billion which was a significant 65.5% jump compared to last year’s $28.96 billion. At the time, CEO Tim Cook added that theAdditionally, the tech giant’s CFO Luca Maestri commented on a predicted "sequential revenue decline" for the June quarter.The earnings statement for Q3 will be announced at 1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern, and a conference call to discuss the report taking place will be at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern.