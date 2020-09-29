Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung One UI 3.0 public beta opens soon for Galaxy S20 series

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Sep 29, 2020, 1:29 AM
Samsung One UI 3.0 public beta opens soon for Galaxy S20 series
Last month, Samsung released the One UI 3.0 developer beta for the Galaxy S20 series, earlier than expected, compared to previous years. Now, SamMobile reports that the South-Korea-based tech giant seems to be ready to hype up the owners for the Galaxy S20 series with the release of the public beta of the new software.

A post by the Beta Operation Manager in the Samsung Members community revealed that the One UI 3.0 beta for the public is going to come soon for Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra owners. Users can sign up for the program vie the Samsung Members app, which will then reveal the download link for the beta and the official launch date. You can install the Samsung Members app from Google Play.

At the moment, the “coming soon” announcement is only for Samsung’s home country, but the beta program is expected to open for US, Germany, and India users not too long after. Additionally, a similar program should also be available for the Galaxy Note 20 series in the future.

As a quick recap, the One UI 3.0 beta brings changes to the home screen, lock screen, Always-On display, Accessibility, the Samsung Internet mobile browser, some camera auto-focus improvements, and more. Check out our article on all the new features in One UI 3.0.

