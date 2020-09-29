Samsung One UI 3.0 public beta opens soon for Galaxy S20 series
A post by the Beta Operation Manager in the Samsung Members community revealed that the One UI 3.0 beta for the public is going to come soon for Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra owners. Users can sign up for the program vie the Samsung Members app, which will then reveal the download link for the beta and the official launch date. You can install the Samsung Members app from Google Play.
At the moment, the “coming soon” announcement is only for Samsung’s home country, but the beta program is expected to open for US, Germany, and India users not too long after. Additionally, a similar program should also be available for the Galaxy Note 20 series in the future.
As a quick recap, the One UI 3.0 beta brings changes to the home screen, lock screen, Always-On display, Accessibility, the Samsung Internet mobile browser, some camera auto-focus improvements, and more. Check out our article on all the new features in One UI 3.0.