Pixel Camera 9.2 rolls out to all Pixel phones with revamped UI and more
Not long ago, Google launched its latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, showcasing impressive AI camera capabilities. While the Pixel 8 series boasts Camera 9.1, older devices are still operating on version 9.0. However, the tech giant is wasting no time, as it has already initiated the release of Pixel Camera 9.2.
Notably, Pixel 8 users will notice a new addition – a Reset All button on the left for quick adjustments, a feature already present in the 8 Pro.
A significant update in the latest release is the Palm timer, now defaulting to activation only when the 3 or 10-second timer is in use. With this update, users have the option to set it to Always On.
If you navigate to Camera settings > Advanced, new on/off toggles for Ultra HDR and Rich color in photos await. These features are novel additions for older devices, whereas Pixel 8 owners gain the ability to disable Ultra HDR.
Google gave its camera app a fresh moniker not too long ago. Once referred to as the Google Camera app, the rebranding came about because, being exclusive to Pixel devices, the previous name seemed a bit off. The name reveal happened at Google I/O in May.
As reported by 9to5Google, the update is now making its way to all Pixel devices via Google Play. The revamped app introduces a user-friendly interface, relocating Brightness, Shadow, and White balance options from the edges of the viewfinder to a convenient carousel accessible from the bottom-right corner.
Another noteworthy change involves the preferences panel (flash, Top Shot, Timer, Ratio, etc.) moving from a top-aligned position to a bottom sheet, accessed by swiping up on the viewfinder. Google's decision to place more camera controls at the bottom of the screen enhances user accessibility.
