The Google Camera app has been renamed and features a new UI



The Google Camera app is available to Pixel devices only which makes the Google Camera name a misnomer. So according to 9to5Google , the app has been renamed Pixel Camera in the Google Play Store. Google also updated the copy of the app's listing in app storefront.





Previously, Google wrote, "Never miss a moment with Google Camera, and take fantastic pictures and videos using features such as Portrait, Night Sight, and the video stabilization modes." That sentence now reads, "Never miss a moment with the fully redesigned Pixel Camera, and take fantastic photos and videos using features like Portrait, Night Sight, Time Lapse, and Cinematic Blur." The latest version of Pixel Camera works on Pixel devices running Android 14













The Play Store listing highlights some Pixel Camera features such as Real Tone, Night Sight, Pro-controls and Hi-Res 50MP, Astrophotography, Portrait mode, Macro Focus video, and cinematic blur. The new features available with the re-named Pixel Camera app are:



