OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
Every year we ask the same question: can the new OnePlus camera finally keep up?
The OnePlus 15 is finally official and as always, it faces one big question: can it finally take on the iPhone?
This year, OnePlus trades its familiar circular camera style for a new rectangular camera island on the back. It's a cleaner and a more conventional look, maybe even a bit too conventional. Ultimately, though, what really matters is image quality.
So how does it stack up against the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the gold standard for mobile photography?
So, do you prefer the images from the OnePlus 15 or the iPhone 17 Pro Max?
And there's a big change there too. The OnePlus 15 drops its long-time Hasselblad partnership, yet surprisingly... that might not be a bad thing.
|
|OnePlus 15
|Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
Camera
|Main camera
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
| 48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
|Second camera
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.88"
Pixel size: 0.61 μm
| 48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
|Third camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.5x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 80 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
| 48 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 4.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 100 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Front
|32 MP
|18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR)
See the full OnePlus 15 vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
The OnePlus 15 still uses a 50-megapixel main camera with a slightly smaller sensor than the iPhone's, but it compensates with a larger 3.5X telephoto sensor and a very capable ultra-wide setup. On paper, it looks like a close fight, but let's see if OnePlus can match Apple's image processing in the real world.
Zoom Quality
Selfies
Main Camera (Day photos)
Main Camera (Night photos)
Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)
