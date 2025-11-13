Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison

Every year we ask the same question: can the new OnePlus camera finally keep up?

Camera
OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
The OnePlus 15 is finally official and as always, it faces one big question: can it finally take on the iPhone?

This year, OnePlus trades its familiar circular camera style for a new rectangular camera island on the back. It's a cleaner and a more conventional look, maybe even a bit too conventional. Ultimately, though, what really matters is image quality.

And there's a big change there too. The OnePlus 15 drops its long-time Hasselblad partnership, yet surprisingly... that might not be a bad thing.

So how does it stack up against the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the gold standard for mobile photography?

OnePlus 15
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
OnePlus 15 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

Camera

Main camera
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.88"
Pixel size: 0.61 μm 		48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Third camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 3.5x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 80 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm 		48 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 4.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 100 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Front
32 MP 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR)
See the full OnePlus 15 vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


The OnePlus 15 still uses a 50-megapixel main camera with a slightly smaller sensor than the iPhone's, but it compensates with a larger 3.5X telephoto sensor and a very capable ultra-wide setup. On paper, it looks like a close fight, but let's see if OnePlus can match Apple's image processing in the real world.


Zoom Quality









Selfies




Main Camera (Day photos)





Main Camera (Night photos)







Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)






So, do you prefer the images from the OnePlus 15 or the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov
