OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison

OnePlus 15 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max OnePlus 15 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm Second camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.0

Focal Length: 16 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.88"

Pixel size: 0.61 μm 48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm Third camera 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 3.5x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 80 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.76"

Pixel size: 0.64 μm 48 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 4.0x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 100 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Front 32 MP 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR)







The OnePlus 15 still uses a 50-megapixel main camera with a slightly smaller sensor than the iPhone's, but it compensates with a larger 3.5X telephoto sensor and a very capable ultra-wide setup. On paper, it looks like a close fight, but let's see if OnePlus can match Apple's image processing in the real world.









Zoom Quality

Zoom Quality





< OnePlus 15 3.5X iPhone 17 Pro Max 4X >





< OnePlus 15 7X iPhone 17 Pro Max 8X >





< OnePlus 15 3.5X iPhone 17 Pro Max 4X >





< OnePlus 15 7X iPhone 17 Pro Max 8X >





< OnePlus 15 3.5X iPhone 17 Pro Max 4X >



Selfies

Selfies



Main Camera (Day photos)

Main Camera (Day photos)





< OnePlus 15 iPhone 17 Pro Max >





< OnePlus 15 iPhone 17 Pro Max >



Main Camera (Night photos)

Main Camera (Night photos)





< OnePlus 15 iPhone 17 Pro Max >





< OnePlus 15 iPhone 17 Pro Max >





< OnePlus 15 iPhone 17 Pro Max >



Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)

Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)





< OnePlus 15 iPhone 17 Pro Max >





The OnePlus 15 is finally official and as always, it faces one big question: can it finally take on the iPhone? This year, OnePlus trades its familiar circular camera style for a new rectangular camera island on the back. It's a cleaner and a more conventional look, maybe even a bit too conventional. Ultimately, though, what really matters is image quality. And there's a big change there too. The OnePlus 15 drops its long-time Hasselblad partnership, yet surprisingly... that might not be a bad thing. So how does it stack up against the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the gold standard for mobile photography?