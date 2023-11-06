OnePlus 12 fast charging support leaked ahead of launch
OnePlus has just entered the foldable phone arena with its recently launched book-style foldable, the OnePlus Open, directly challenging heavyweights Samsung and Google in this competitive space. However, the Chinese manufacturer isn't stopping there, gearing up for the release of its next flagship, the OnePlus 12.
However, unlike the previous generation, the OnePlus 12 is anticipated to support wireless charging, with leaks suggesting a 50W wireless charging. Rumors also circulate about a substantial 5,400mAh battery powering the flagship.
Beyond camera enhancements, the upcoming flagship promises a performance boost, thanks to the inclusion of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
The OnePlus 12 is anticipated to flaunt an AMOLED screen by BOE, boasting a 2K screen resolution and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. OnePlus and BOE promise users a display with improved color accuracy, enhanced eye protection, wider viewing angles, an extended lifespan, lower power consumption, and significantly higher brightness in the 3000-4000 nits range. If these claims hold true, the Galaxy S24 Ultra might find itself facing a worthy challenger in terms of display specifications.
If all of these rumors are true, the OnePlus 12 could be the phone Samsung and Google should fear most, or at least on paper, for now.
As reported by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus 12, listed with the model number PJD110, has surfaced on the 3C certification website, unveiling details about the phone's charging capabilities. The listing indicates that the phone will support 100W wired fast charging, maintaining the speed seen in its predecessor, the OnePlus 11.
