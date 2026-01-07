A different kind of Android phone just launched – it doesn’t want your data
Punkt’s new smartphone challenges Big Tech tracking with a privacy-first operating system and strict app controls.
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Swiss brand Punkt is giving smartphones another shot with its latest model, the MC03. Staying true to its roots, the new device doubles down on privacy, security, and digital minimalism, rather than chasing raw specs or flashy features.
Punkt, the Switzerland-based company best known for its minimalist phones, is once again stepping into the smartphone space. The MC03 builds on the lessons learned from last year’s MC02, which received mixed feedback, while keeping privacy at the center of the experience.
Camera hardware remains fairly modest. The MC03 comes with a triple rear camera system, led by a 64 MP main sensor, joined by an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 2 MP macro lens. It’s not trying to compete with flagship camera phones, but it should be perfectly fine for everyday snapshots. Around the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera.
Under the hood, the phone runs AphyOS, Punkt’s privacy-focused operating system based on the Android Open Source Project. Power comes from the MediaTek 7300 chipset, and Punkt promises three major OS upgrades along with five years of security updates.
Privacy is where the MC03 really separates itself. AphyOS strips out Google’s background tracking while still allowing access to Android apps through a controlled environment. Punkt offers its own apps for essentials like email and calendar, but users can still install Play Store apps inside a secure sandbox.
It’s more hands-on than what most users are used to, but that’s the tradeoff. In exchange for taking the time to manage permissions, you get far more control over your personal data.
However, that privacy-first approach comes at a cost. The MC03 will sell for $699 in the US, followed by a $10 monthly subscription. Punkt does offer three- and five-year bundles at purchase, which can lower the long-term cost.
No one is buying the MC03 for bleeding-edge hardware or top-tier cameras. But I think for users who care deeply about privacy and security, it’s a phone worth considering. With a US launch confirmed, getting one should also be easier than before.
Personally, I like the idea behind the MC03. A phone designed to cut through digital noise and put privacy first feels genuinely smart in today’s landscape. That said, I’d still want to see how it performs in everyday use before confidently recommending it.
Still, the concept is appealing: a fully capable smartphone built to eliminate tracking, profiling, and unwanted data collection, while giving users real control and protection from spying and hacking. On paper, that sounds like exactly the kind of direction smartphones should be heading toward.
Punkt takes another swing at smartphones
Punkt, the Switzerland-based company best known for its minimalist phones, is once again stepping into the smartphone space. The MC03 builds on the lessons learned from last year’s MC02, which received mixed feedback, while keeping privacy at the center of the experience.
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One thing that hasn’t changed is the subscription model. The first year is included for free, but after that, users are looking at a monthly fee of $10. On a more positive note, the MC03 marks an important milestone for Punkt – it’s the company’s first phone assembled in Europe instead of Asia, delivering on an earlier promise.
The new MCO3. | Image credit – Punkt
A big improvement over the MC02 comes in the display department. The MC03 upgrades to a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, replacing last year’s slower 60Hz LCD. It’s a much more modern setup and brings the phone closer to what users expect today.
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Battery life should be another strong point. The phone packs a 5,200mAh battery, and importantly, it’s user-replaceable – a rare feature these days and one I personally appreciate. Despite that, the MC03 still manages to carry an IP68 rating, putting it on par with today’s flagship phones when it comes to water and dust resistance.
It has a user-replaceable battery. | Image by Image credit – Punkt
Under the hood, the phone runs AphyOS, Punkt’s privacy-focused operating system based on the Android Open Source Project. Power comes from the MediaTek 7300 chipset, and Punkt promises three major OS upgrades along with five years of security updates.
Privacy first
Privacy is where the MC03 really separates itself. AphyOS strips out Google’s background tracking while still allowing access to Android apps through a controlled environment. Punkt offers its own apps for essentials like email and calendar, but users can still install Play Store apps inside a secure sandbox.
The system splits usage into two distinct areas. The Vault is a protected space reserved for apps that Punkt has reviewed and approved for privacy and security. Then there’s Wild Web, which allows users to install any Android app they want. To keep things under control there, Punkt introduces Ledger – a permission system that gives clear, visible control over what data, sensors, and background access each app can use.
It’s more hands-on than what most users are used to, but that’s the tradeoff. In exchange for taking the time to manage permissions, you get far more control over your personal data.
However, that privacy-first approach comes at a cost. The MC03 will sell for $699 in the US, followed by a $10 monthly subscription. Punkt does offer three- and five-year bundles at purchase, which can lower the long-term cost.
Over time, that pricing puts it close to devices like the Fairphone 6, which also focuses on repairability and privacy-oriented software. It highlights an uncomfortable truth: true privacy-focused smartphones don’t come cheap.
Privacy is being sought by people more than ever before, particularly as we enter the age of AI. They are stressed and overwhelmed by the determination of Big Tech to track and monetise their every online movement. Punkt. offers them a solution – a modern, premium device without the need to compromise on their privacy.
Who is the MC03 really for?
No one is buying the MC03 for bleeding-edge hardware or top-tier cameras. But I think for users who care deeply about privacy and security, it’s a phone worth considering. With a US launch confirmed, getting one should also be easier than before.
Would you consider a smartphone built around privacy instead of specs?
Yes, privacy matters more to me.
58%
Maybe, but only if the hardware is solid.
34%
Not really, I want top specs.
6%
No, I don’t worry much about privacy.
2%
My take
Personally, I like the idea behind the MC03. A phone designed to cut through digital noise and put privacy first feels genuinely smart in today’s landscape. That said, I’d still want to see how it performs in everyday use before confidently recommending it.
Still, the concept is appealing: a fully capable smartphone built to eliminate tracking, profiling, and unwanted data collection, while giving users real control and protection from spying and hacking. On paper, that sounds like exactly the kind of direction smartphones should be heading toward.
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