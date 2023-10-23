The camera setup on the OnePlus 12 will be a “solid upgrade” a leakster claims and lists specs
There are somewhere between two and four months left until the official announcement of the OnePlus 12 (if speculations turn out to be true), but here’s another set of leaked specs in advance.
The latest one responsible for spilling the beans on the OnePlus 12 is Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh). The well-known tipster is focused solely on the camera specifications for the upcoming phone.
The tipster concludes the list with a statement that says “Solid upgrade overall”, but not everyone seems to think so. X users are commenting that they are disappointed with the main camera’s sensor and expected something more out of it.
The dismayed ones say they expected the OnePlus 12 to sport a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor – the same that’s found on devices like the Find X6 Pro, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the dream camera phone Vivo X90 Pro Plus and more.
Next, the ultra-wide camera on the back could be powered by the well-known Sony IMX581 (1/2-inch form factor) sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 14mm equivalent field of view. The IMX581’s capabilities are not a secret: it’s used in the OnePlus 11, as well as in the newly announced Oppo Find N3 Flip and the OnePlus Open.
On the telephoto front, things depart from its predecessor – the OnePlus 11 relied on the 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor for 2X zoom. Now, the tipster claims that the OnePlus 12 will use the OmniVision OV64B sensor for 3X optical zoom (70mm) and up to 120X digital zoom – it’s also used on the OnePlus Open.
Here they are, according to his sources:
OnePlus 12 camera specs— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 23, 2023
- Primary
Sony IMX966 (1/1.4")
OIS, f/1.7, 84° (FoV), 23mm
- Ultra wide
Sony IMX581 (1/2")
f/2.2, 114° (FoV), 14mm
- Telephoto
OmniVision OV64B (1/2")
3X optical (70mm) /6X (in-sensor)
upto 120X digital zoom
OIS, f/2.5, 33° (FoV)
Solid upgrade overall
