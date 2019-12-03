The first-ever Nokia 5G smartphone won't be a full-fledged flagship
For example, the smartphone will sport a PureDisplay panel, a camera powered by ZEISS technology (UHD 4K video support), as well as global 5G roaming support. HMD also hinted at the phone's overall design, which seems to feature a bezel-less layout, but this is all the Finnish company revealed about its upcoming 5G smartphone.
We expect more details about the new Nokia “5G value flagship” to be announced in Q1 2020 at Mobile World Congress, but the phone might not arrive until Q2 next year.
