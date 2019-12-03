Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
The first-ever Nokia 5G smartphone won't be a full-fledged flagship

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 03, 2019, 11:09 PM
The first-ever Nokia 5G smartphone won't be a full-fledged flagship
A few days ago, HMD Global teased plans to launch at least one 5G smartphone next year and promised to offer more details today at Snapdragon Tech Summit. True to its word, Juho Sarvikas, HMD Chief Operating Officer, took it on the stage to announce his company will introduce a “5G value flagship” sometime next year.

The first-ever Nokia smartphone to feature 5G support will be powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, which has just been revealed at the Snapdragon Tech Summit. Sarvikas also unveiled other technical specifications that we should expect to be packed inside the upcoming “value flagship.”

For example, the smartphone will sport a PureDisplay panel, a camera powered by ZEISS technology (UHD 4K video support), as well as global 5G roaming support. HMD also hinted at the phone's overall design, which seems to feature a bezel-less layout, but this is all the Finnish company revealed about its upcoming 5G smartphone.

We expect more details about the new Nokia “5G value flagship” to be announced in Q1 2020 at Mobile World Congress, but the phone might not arrive until Q2 next year.

meanestgenius
1. meanestgenius

Posts: 22491; Member since: May 28, 2014

Bring it, HMD! A future proof 5G smartphone with the latest SD7xx processor, a good camera and great display, fantastic build quality and amazing software support? Take my money now! Also, I’m pretty sure it was known that HMD was going to release their 5G value flagship as an upper midrange smartphone. This way, they would have something that would be easier to be adopted by consumers.

posted on yesterday, 11:20 PM

