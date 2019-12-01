On to the future: Nokia will reveal its plans for 5G phones in a few days
Super excited to join @cristianoamon & co on the stage at @Qualcomm #SnapdragonSummit in beautiful Maui!— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 1, 2019
Join the livestream this Tuesday to learn more about our 5G plans for Nokia Phones! #nokiamobilehttps://t.co/0yEMgrDRB4
So, Nokia is talking about its 5G plans on the 3rd and launching a new phone almost immediately, on the 5th of December. Could the latter actually be Nokia's first 5G-equipped flagship?
We'd wager chances are thin. Earlier rumors suggest that Nokia is, indeed, planning to release a value-priced 5G top-tier phone, but that'll happen at MWC 2020. Heads up, though — that's actually happening in late February, so it won't be a long wait. The Qualcomm conference on the 3rd of December might at least reveal if this is really happening.
