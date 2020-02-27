The latest NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2019) update adds new games, controller support, more
Also, new games have been added like Jack Box Party Pack 6, Asphalt 9, and Brick Breaker. And for those who applied for a GeForce Now subscription, the following games have been added and can now be played for free: Cuisine Royale, Darksiders: Genesis, Deliver Us the Moon: Fortuna, and AVICII Invector.
Last but not least, SHIELD Experience Upgrade 8.1.1 brings support for the new XBOX Elite 2 controller and a new option that lets users save content to NAS drives via the Channels DVR app. Keep in mind that you can now upgrade to GeForce Now Founders membership for free, which offers priority access and extended session times.
