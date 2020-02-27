Accessories Android Software updates

The latest NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2019) update adds new games, controller support, more

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 27, 2020, 1:47 AM
One month ago, NVIDIA released an important update for its older SHIELD TV model that added support for its new remote, among other things. However, the update was not available for the new NVIDIA SHIELD TV models, which was a bit odd.

Today, NVIDIA announced the same update is now available for the 2019 SHIELD TV. The update upgrades the Plex app and adds BET+, a premium subscription streaming service that offers more than 1,000 hours of movies and TV shows.

Also, new games have been added like Jack Box Party Pack 6, Asphalt 9, and Brick Breaker. And for those who applied for a GeForce Now subscription, the following games have been added and can now be played for free: Cuisine Royale, Darksiders: Genesis, Deliver Us the Moon: Fortuna, and AVICII Invector.

Last but not least, SHIELD Experience Upgrade 8.1.1 brings support for the new XBOX Elite 2 controller and a new option that lets users save content to NAS drives via the Channels DVR app. Keep in mind that you can now upgrade to GeForce Now Founders membership for free, which offers priority access and extended session times.

